Movies

Kyle Richards Calls Acting Her 'First Love': 'I'm Happy to Be Doing Movies Again'

By Nigel Smith
People
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Richards is eager to act more after rekindling her love for it while making Halloween Kills. In the horror sequel (out now in theaters and on Peacock+), the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 52, reprises her role as Lindsey over four decades after she first starred in the 1978...

