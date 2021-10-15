CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Hawley Bringing Smooth Jazz To Davenport’s Redstone Room TONIGHT!

By Sean Leary
 10 days ago

This Friday is Smooth Jazz Series: Adam Hawley at Davenport’s Redstone Room!. Seven #1 hits. 50+ dates per year. Adam’s first two albums stormed up the charts in unprecedented fashion setting the stage for his third release,...

Syrian-American funk and soul band to perform tonight and Thursday in Davenport shows

The latest visiting artist from Quad City Arts boasts “Syrian Heart. Midwest Soul.”. Bassel & The Supernaturals tells the story of Bassel Almadani’s experience as a first generation Syrian-American using soulful melodies, funk-inspired rhythms, and captivating lyrics regarding love, loss, and the war in Syria. The band will perform tonight at 7 p.m. at the Raccoon Motel (315 E. 2nd St., Davenport), with a $10 admission.
DAVENPORT, IA
rolling out

Lil Meech and Da’Vinchi bring authenticity and brotherhood to Starz’s ‘BMF’ series

The impact that the Black Mafia Family, aka BMF, had on pop culture — especially music during the late ’90s and early aughts — is undeniable. BMF represented an opulent lifestyle mixed with an ominous presence that became synonymous with hip-hop, lavish parties and oftentimes, crime. It wasn’t surprising to hear multimedia mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson was adding the legendary urban tale to his current Starz takeover.
TV SERIES
Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Gwen Stefani Dances to Maroon 5 with Her Kids, Blake Shelton in Adorable Video

Former coach on The Voice Gwen Stefani has the most adorable family, and we’re loving a recent video of she and her three sons dancing along to a Maroon 5 song. New hubby and best frienemy to Maroon 5 singer, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton can also be seen dancing in the background of this fun moment.
MUSIC
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Seann William Scott?

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Seann William Scott made a huge name for himself as one of the stars of the American Pie film franchise. His character, Steve Stifler, is arguably one of the most memorable of the era and he has carved out a special place in pop culture history. Throughout the mid-2000s, Seann continued to appear in some pretty popular comedies, but by the time the 2010s rolled around he had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since he played Stifler, lots of people have wondered what Seann is up to. The good news is that he’s still around and you’ll probably be seeing him much sooner than you think. Keep reading to find out what happened to Seann William Scott.
CELEBRITIES
