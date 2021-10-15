When You Lose Your Father

Have you walked past a furry friend on campus on your way to class and been hit with an immense swarm of sadness? If so, you’re not alone. Despite such an uncommon conversation topic, the feelings that come from longing for a pet back home are valid. There are easy fixes for missing, say, your parents or siblings during any moment of the day. Pick up your phone and give them a call. It seems simple enough. However, when it comes to your cats, dogs, fish or turtles the odds of getting in touch with them are fairly minimal. There is a larger disconnect between the two as a result of the barrier that comes with distance.

