WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of 14-year-old Yaneth Yaquelin Reyes Caceres, who was last seen on September 16. Yaneth is 5’0″, weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. She was last seen in the 3000 block of Highway 290, east of […]

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO