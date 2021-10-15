Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy pulls man to safety following semi-truck crash into building

An Oakland County Sheriff Deputy saved a 40-year-old man early Friday morning after the man crashed a tractor-trailer into a building on the east side of M-24, just north of Oakdell Road.

According to a police report, the driver was described as “incoherent.”

In a Facebook post , Charter Township of Oxford said Oakland County Sheriff Deputy Miguel Mendez reported to the scene around 1:44 a.m. on October 15.

“The building was structurally unsound due to the crash and gave the appearance that it could collapse at any minute, but Deputy Mendez went inside anyway to check on the driver and render assistance,” Sgt. Lenz said. “Tending to the driver was his top priority. He put himself in harm’s way to achieve that goal. I’m proud of him. We all are. We will be requesting that Deputy Mendez receive a commendation for bravery from the sheriff’s office.”

Police say the 40-year-old driver from Lincoln Park crashed into a building at 605 S. Lapeer Road.

The truck driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this morning’s crash.

The crash remains under investigation.