Dylan Arnold, aka Theo on You, Has Fans Intrigued This Season

We know that Nic Nevin’s only been gone for a brief period of time for us watching The Resident season 5. Yet, for the character of Conrad Hawkins, it’s been years. That is one of the complicated things around the show doing the enormous time jump that they did at the end of this past episode. They’ve injected a good bit of drama into proceedings now as everyone is going to be at a different spot in their lives. Not only that, but for Conrad in particular, he could be at a point where he is ready to date again.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO