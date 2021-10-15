CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Mammography Day: Take steps now to help prepare

By Isabella Colello
 10 days ago

WATERTOWN, N.Y. ( WWTI ) — Halfway through Breast Cancer Awareness Month, October 15 marks National Mammography Day. Health experts say that getting screened regularly with a mammogram is one of the most reliable ways for early detection of breast cancer, which now affects about one in every eight women in the U.S.

A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast that searches for any changes that could signal breast cancer. According to the American Cancer Society , women between 40 and 44 should have the option to start screening with a mammogram on an annual basis. Women 45 to 54 years old are urged to get a mammogram every year, and women 55 and older can switch to mammograms every other year.

ACS recommends scheduling a mammogram about a week after one’s menstrual period, as breasts won’t be as tender or swollen. The procedure itself takes approximately 20 minutes. The breast is compressed between two plastic players for a few seconds while an x-ray is taken. It is then repositioned to take another view.

Following a mammogram, results should be received within ten days. If a medical provider finds something suspicious, patients will likely be contacted within a week to take a new picture or get other tests.

