It's been three weeks since The Closer hit Netflix and the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle still has no clear end in sight. During The Closer, Chappelle went on a lengthy rant about the LGBTQ+ community, a group he has targeted with "jokes" in previous Netflix specials, and used DaBaby as a pawn in his argument. Explaining that DaBaby was cancelled faster for his homophobic rant at Rolling Loud than he was for shooting and killing a man in self defense in a North Carolina Wal-Mart, Chappelle boiled down a bunch of facts into the loose message that you will be punished more quickly and more severely for offending a community of people than you would for killing another human being.

