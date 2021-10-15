CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs Injury Report: Chris Jones, Charvarius Ward ruled out for Week 6

By Cam Ellis
 10 days ago
The Chiefs released their final injury report of Week 6 on Friday afternoon, and with it came a few significant updates:

Cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad), tight end Blake Bell (back), and defensive end Chris Jones (wrist) were all ruled out for Sunday's game in Washington. In better news, offensive lineman Joe Thuney (hand), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad), and linebacker Anthony Hitchers (knee) all practiced in some capacity on Friday, and all are considered questionable for this weekend.

