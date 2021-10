The Queen was overheard expressing annoyance at world leaders for failing to commit to attending the upcoming Cop26 climate conference as she attended the opening of the Welsh Senedd in Cardiff.In conversation with her daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Elin Jones, presiding officer of Wales’ Parliament, the monarch said she was “irritated” by people who “talk but don’t do”.The 95-year-old’s remarks were picked up on a mobile phone recording by a Daily Mail journalist.Referring to Cop26, which she is due to attend alongside the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, the Queen said: “Extraordinary isn’t it....

