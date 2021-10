A man was shot dead Saturday outside an occupied New Orleans house where a burglar had repeatedly struck in recent weeks. The Police Department said officers were called to the 2800 block of Paris Avenue at 5:06 a.m. and found the body outside the house. Police said the residents were home at the time of the killing, and that the dead man did not live there and was not killed in a domestic incident, typically one involving people who are romantic partners or related.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO