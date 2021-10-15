CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New tool predicts the Earth's landscape as sea levels rise

By Lauren Fox, Accuweather.com
UPI News
UPI News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aOzh3_0cSdOWUs00
Cars are left stranded on the Long Island Expressway due to flooding from a massive downpour of rain from Hurricane Ida on September 1. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

How will climate change alter the landscape of the Earth over the next few hundred years? New interactive tools developed by researchers at Climate Central can paint that picture.

The tools demonstrate how much sea levels could rise if changes are or are not made in carbon pollution levels. If changes aren't made, Ben Strauss, CEO and chief scientist of Climate Central, a consortium of independent scientists and journalists based in Princeton, N.J., said that millions of people living along coastlines will be at-risk, and Asia will be the region of the world that will be most at-risk. Among all the nations at-risk, Vietnam has the highest risks from rising sea levels.

In the United States, South Florida, Boston, New York City and the Bay Area in California are most at risk of "a great deal of threats as well," Strauss said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09oKM1_0cSdOWUs00

Hanoi, Vietnam, the nation's capital, could become below sea level if the current rate of warming on Earth continues. Image courtesy of Climate Central

The graphics reveal what various landmarks across the world will look like in 2100 with 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) of warming and 3 C (5.4 F) of warming. With 1.5 C of warming, research suggests that ocean levels will rise 1.5 feet by the year 2100, compared to if the Earth warms 3 C, which would result in sea levels rising 21 feet by 2100.

"This study really looks at long-term sea levels where the threat would be permanent and complete inundation," Strauss said. "There a possibility to build defenses for sure, but we have to ask how deep a bowl they want to live in the bottom of."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ldja9_0cSdOWUs00

The sections in yellow show which parts of Florida would be under water if global warming continues to rise at a rate of 3 degrees C, while the purple shows which parts would be underwater if global warming was scaled back to just 1.5 degrees C. Image courtesy of Climate Central

Some 50 cities across the globe are at risk of losing their most-developed areas to rising sea levels.

"Even the low end is serious, but we'll have some time to deal with it," he said.

Under the "best-case scenario," Strauss said, sea levels could rise from 5-10 feet in the next few centuries, with 30 feet or more being the worst-case scenario.

"The whole point of our research was to show how large a choice we have," Strauss said. "It's really a choice between a manageable future and one where there would be so much sea level rise that many of our great coastal cities are likely to be lost."

According to Climate Central, some of the "most ambitious" goals from the Paris Climate Agreement would cut exposure by around 50.

Strauss said that while the rise will occur over multiple centuries, the study mainly focused on how much sea levels will rise -- not how quickly -- as the speed of the rise can be very difficult to predict.

"Think about your freezer. If you unplug your freezer, you know it's going to thaw, but you don't know hour by hour how many things will melt or when it will all finish melting," Strauss said. "The same thing is true when you do scientific projections of sea-level rise."

The rise may not reach its full effects for a few centuries, but what is done now to mitigate it is important. Strauss said the actions that are taken in the next few decades will "lock-in" the future for many of these historic locations that once seemed destined to last the test of time.

In many cities, the mitigation efforts may be too expensive or sea levels could be too high to fight back against, so saving them could be unrealistic at that point in time. Once the carbon is in the air, Strauss said it will continue to warm the planet for centuries to come.

"We would see relocation and loss of the great heritage we have and all of those coastal places," Strauss said. "It's up to us to prevent that."

Comments / 17

Indians
8d ago

well first man made climate change doesn't exist so who knows what the world will look like in a few hundred years. it all depends on the sun.

Reply
2
Last Man Standing
9d ago

Another worthless algorithm designed to promote a specific world view.

Reply
9
slew foot
9d ago

kind of like their predictions about a ice age I am still waiting

Reply(1)
8
Related
GreenMatters

By 2025, Some of the Florida Keys Could Be Submerged Due to Rising Sea Levels

One of the most terrifying aspects of global warming is the fact that our planet could be engulfed by its own oceans within the next few years — and unfortunately, it's already happening to low-lying parts of North America. Several roads in the Florida Keys are expected to be underwater by 2025, which is less than five years away. Although there are preventative measures that could be taken, fixing the roads would cost hundreds of millions of dollars.
POLITICS
Taylor Daily Press

What will our planet look like in 2500 due to climate change?

There are many reports based on scientific research that talk about the long-term effects of climate change – such as rising greenhouse gases, temperatures and sea levels – by the year 2100. But then what? Climate projections beyond the year 2100 are not included in normal climate adaptation and environmental decision-making. A bit strange, because people born now won’t be in their 70s until the year 2100. What does the world look like for their children and grandchildren?
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Wild New Paper Claims Earth May Be Surrounded by a Giant Magnetic Tunnel

Mysterious structures in the sky that have puzzled astronomers for decades might finally have an explanation – and it's quite something. The North Polar Spur and the Fan Region, on opposite sides of the sky, may be connected by a vast system of magnetized filaments. These form a structure resembling a tunnel that circles the Solar System, and many nearby stars besides. "If we were to look up in the sky," said astronomer Jennifer West of the University of Toronto in Canada, "we would see this tunnel-like structure in just about every direction we looked – that is, if we had eyes...
ASTRONOMY
thatoregonlife.com

Massive King Tides Are Coming To Oregon Coast, Help Scientists Document It In Photos

Erosion and flooding are a potential problem along the Oregon coast and its estuaries wherever natural and human built environments interact. This becomes apparent each year when the highest tides crash against the shoreline and sometimes come up over roads and sidewalks. The Oregon King Tides Project, presented by the Oregon Coastal Management Program and CoastWatch are committed to documenting the year’s highest tides known as king tides to help understand the issues and affected areas. This is where photographers come in and can help by submitting photos of this year’s king tides.
OREGON STATE
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Paris Climate Agreement#Sea Level Rise#Climate Central
matadornetwork.com

Interactive photos show what sea level rise in 30 major cities could look like

Climate change is impacting every part of life, from what we eat and what we drink, to wildlife and the natural landscape. And while prediction models vary, one thing has become painfully obvious over the past few decades: The world’s great cities are no exception to the list of things at risk by a higher average temperatures and more extreme weather events.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Overnight catastrophe:’ New climate change model shows Coachella Valley underwater as sea levels rise

There's a new warning on the growing climate change crisis: that the Coachella Valley could one day be underwater due to rising sea levels as temperatures heat up globally. New remarkable scientific predictions from nonprofit research group Climate Central show major coastal cities largely immersed in the ocean. The base of the Statue of Liberty The post ‘Overnight catastrophe:’ New climate change model shows Coachella Valley underwater as sea levels rise appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
PIX11

US experiences record breaking natural disasters in 2021

(WSYR)- The United States will likely hit a record-breaking number of billion-dollar natural disasters this year, NOAA data shows. As of early October 2021, NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information states that the U.S. has experienced 18 weather/climate disasters each with losses each exceeding $1 billion — a record high. The average number of billion-dollar […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Buckingham Palace among landmarks at risk from sea level rise without climate action, map shows

Buckingham Palace is one of many world landmarks at risk of succumbing to sea level rise if countries do not take urgent action to cut back on emissions and build stronger flood defences, a new study suggests.Using high-resolution projections, the research warns that London, Glasgow and Bristol are among cities across the world facing “unprecedented” threats from sea level rise over timescales of decades to centuries as a result of the climate crisis.If global temperatures reach 4C above pre-industrial levels, sea level rise could threaten land supporting up to 1 billion people over the coming centuries, the research finds.However,...
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE
