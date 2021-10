You’re not imagining it: everyone is getting married right now. With the stockpile of delayed ceremonies over the last year and a half, the likelihood that you’ll be attending more than one wedding this fall is higher than usual (even if “usual” is busy enough in and of itself). This is good for the obvious reasons — who doesn’t enjoy celebrating loved ones? — but it can evoke a mild amount of panic when you realize navigating what to wear to a fall wedding (or many of them) was not a problem on your radar until extremely recently. For some, there’s that one dress in the closet that’s typically delegated for nuptials and formal events — not a viable option when you’ll be posing in Instagrams on back-to-back weekends. If you feel like you’ve exhausted your go-to outfit, or simply sense that it’s time to take it up a notch, consider advice from a mainstay industry expert: the stylist.

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO