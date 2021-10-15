Eternals’ Kumail Nanjiani Jokes About Feeling ‘Goofy’ Filming His Superpowers

It’s become hard to parse which is more powerful: our own evolutionary self-loathing, or constantly having Hadid sisters shoved in our faces to make us buy things that promise to fix our grotesque inadequacies. But the effect is the same regardless — we all are in a never ending battle with our own bodies. It doesn’t matter how many dressed up, Instagramable infographs are out there reminding you that “you are stardust;” their subsequent messages in media convey that said stardust is more valuable if it has a six-pack. One place that seems to have always had more gray area, though, is these images’ varying impact based on gender. While thankfully we’re in a society that’s (slowly) becoming hip to the fact that gender is a social construct, female versus male body image is a bit antiquated of a concept — but Hollywood itself is an antiquated realm. Kumail Nanjiani vulnerably confessing his triumphs and related struggles within that world seems to have perfectly laid out the nuance of gender bias within body image stereotypes.

