Gwinnett County, GA

Gwinnett County Glass Recycling Program At OneStop

CBS Atlanta
 10 days ago
MAY 30, 2019: Bottles and cans brought for recycling at the Ekran glass factory. Kirill Kukhmar/TASS (Photo by Kirill KukhmarTASS via Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

Gwinnett County has teamed up with family-owned Waste Pro USA, Inc., to pilot a drop-off glass recycling program at OneStop Norcross starting Saturday.

“Gwinnett County values stewardship and sustainability and heard from many residents over the last few years who want a way to recycle their glass containers,” said Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. “We also recognize the many benefits of recycling glass and are delighted to partner with Waste Pro on this effort.”

One such advantage – more landfill space. Instead of glass being tossed in trash bins, manufacturers can reuse it to make items like kitchen tiles and insulation.

“A program like this is a great way to bring back glass recycling to the community,” said District 2 Commissioner Ben Ku. “When I voiced my desire for this initiative, I knew it would be a learning process, one that we can grow from and eventually expand.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Gwinnett County on the glass recycling pilot program,” said Waste Pro Division Manager Jennifer Herring. “Recycling materials when they can be recycled is the right thing to do.”

The glass recycling program kicks off Oct. 16, 2021. Residents can bring their clean, empty glass containers to 5030 Georgia Belle Court in Norcross. The clearly marked drop-off container is located in the center’s parking lot and accessible 24/7.

Acceptable glass items are clear and colored food and beverage bottles and jars.

#Glass Recycling#Recycle#Empty Glass
CBS Atlanta

ABOUT

Local News

