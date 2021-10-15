CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Forgotten Battle Ending, Explained

By Arka Mukhopadhyay
thecinemaholic.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are a fan of ambient war dramas, Matthijs van Heijningen Jr.’s ‘The Forgotten Battle’ (originally titled: ‘De Slag om de Schelde’) holds the possibility to overwhelm you. The true story chronicles three characters – shellshocked Axis soldier Marinus, zealous Royal Air Force glider pilot William and Zealand-based mayoral clerk...

thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecinemaholic.com

Legacy of Lies Ending, Explained

Writer-director Adrian Bol weaves a tense, gripping, and emotionally vibrant action thriller in ‘Legacy of Lies.’ The English-Russian bilingual movie follows retired MI6 agent Martin Baxter, who is plunged into a sinister conspiracy with the apparent resurfacing of a sensitive old file. Teaming up with his past acquaintance’s daughter, he must retrieve the files for Russian Intelligence and save his own daughter.
MOVIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Forgotten Battle’ on Netflix, A Dutch War Film With Some Personal Points Of View

The Forgotten Battle (Netflix), a Dutch Second World War drama from director Matthijs van Heijningen, Jr. (he directed that prequel to The Thing a few years back), looks at the 1944 Battle of the Scheldt from three different perspectives: The German occupation, the Dutch resistance, and the Allied soldiers. With a budget of around $16 million, The Forgotten Battle is one of the most expensive Dutch films ever made.
MOVIES
/Film

Gladiator Ending Explained: Roman Retribution And Elysian Reunions

Ridley Scott's grandiose Roman revenge film "Gladiator" has remained a staple of historical epics since it was released back in 2000. With its sweeping vistas of Rome, iconic (and forever quotable) scenes, and brutal action, the film is a beautiful and visceral immersion into one of the largest empires of the ancient world. Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), a Roman general turned gladiator after his loyalty to the Emperor leads to his family's murder, is portrayed as an unstoppable force that survives cruel betrayals, the murder of his family, and the carnage of the gladiator arenas to reach the seemingly untouchable and scheming Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix).
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Fever Dream Ending, Explained

‘Fever Dream’ (also known as ‘Distancia de Rescate’) is an American-Chilean film directed by Claudia Llosa. The Spanish language thriller is based on Samanta Schweblin’s novel of the same name, and it is a pretty faithful adaptation of the source material. It tells the story of Amanda, who moves to a small town in rural Argentina along with her daughter, Nina, and discovers the eerie reality of the town through her friendship with her neighbor, Carola.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Felton
Den of Geek

Lamb Ending Explained with Noomi Rapace

This article contains major Lamb spoilers. Read our spoiler-free review here. Who is Ada’s father? It’s the question asked in the very first shot of Valdimar Jóhannsson’s Lamb, as an unseen person (or animal) treks through a frigid Christmas Eve snow, looking for comfort. I doubt I was the only viewer to be suspicious about the characters we meet, particularly when brother Pétur (Björn Hlynur Haraldsson) shows up on the farm unannounced later in the movie. Could he be Ada’s father? This, of course, was folly. As we soon learn, Ada’s papa is not the type to knock on doors or ask for permission.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Another Life Season 2 Ending, Explained

Netflix’s science fiction drama series ‘Another Life’ juggles a number of themes — from family to homesickness to human condition to climate change to war — and still stays true to its space operatic roots. The show follows Niko Breckinridge (Katee Sackhoff) and the increasingly dwindling crew aboard the Salvare as they try to determine why the alien species known as the Achaians have sent an unknown artifact to Earth. Her husband, Scientist Erik Wallace (Justin Chatwin), searches for the answer to the same question back on Earth while trying to take care of their daughter, Jana (Lina Renna), on his own.
TV SERIES
HuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Besides 'The Forgotten Battle'

“The Forgotten Battle” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The Dutch World War II film tells the story of the 1944 Battle of the Scheldt through the eyes of a British glider pilot, a Nazi soldier and a member of the resistance. “The Forgotten Battle” first premiered in the Netherlands in December 2020 and was released on Netflix on Oct. 15.
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

Night Teeth Ending, Explained

Netflix’s ‘Night Teeth’ is a sleek and entertaining horror film that tells the story of a war between humans and vampirish creatures that has gone on for centuries in Los Angeles until a truce was reached between the two species. The film begins when one of the vampires, Victor (Alfie Allen), decides to break the truce and claim the entire city for himself. He sends out his paramour Zoe (Lucy Fry) and her friend Blaire (Debby Ryan) to kill all the leaders who had originally forged the peace treaty with the humans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Normandy#Royal Air Force#Battle Of The Scheldt#Axis#Allied#Nazis#Canadians#The Third Reich#German
Den of Geek

Only Murders in the Building Ending Explained

This article contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building. Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building didn’t even have to take its central murder mystery that seriously to begin with. As a satire of America’s true crime podcast obsession, the series could have gotten away with yada yada yada-ing...
TV SERIES
/Film

The Ring Ending Explained: Analog Anxieties And Murderous Mothers

Released in 2002, Gore Verbinski's "The Ring" endures as a staple of teenage sleepover endurance testing. The very video that leaves a trail of deformed bodies in its wake is baked into the film itself, transforming the audience from impartial viewer to imminent victim of the cursed tape's supernatural powers. An adaptation of the 1998 Japanese film "Ringu" directed by Hideo Nakata (which itself is based on the 1991 Koji Suzuku novel of the same name), the critical and commercial success of "The Ring" paved the way for a slew of American J-horror remakes in the aughts, including "The Grudge," "Dark Water," "Shutter" and "The Eye."
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Invasion Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Invasion’ is a sci-fi action-drama series that follows a group of ordinary people from all over the world as an alien invasion takes place. In the pilot episode, Sheriff John Bell Tyson (Sam Neill) believes that God finally brought purpose to his life on the day he is supposed to retire. Mitsuki’s (Shiori Kutsuna) secret lover, Captain Murai (Togo Igawa), goes to space as the leader of a ground-breaking mission to the International Space Station.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Dune’ Ending Explained: Meeting Paul Atreides Halfway

[Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for Dune]. It’s incredibly gracious of director Denis Villeneuve to make sure that his title card for Dune actually reads “Dune: Part One”. It prepares the audience that this is not the entire story, so that when the conclusion of the film does come, you’re not simply thinking, “Wait, that’s it?” Because at first glance it would seem to be an unfulfilling conclusion. Paul (Timotheé Chalamet) and Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) have been driven from their home, the evil House Harkonnen is on the rise, the Empire has pulled its strings, and heroic characters like Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) and Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa) are left dead. Paul simply wanting to walk off with the Fremen isn’t much of an ending, and that’s because narratively, it’s not the end. There’s an entire other movie that Villeneuve hopes to make.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
PTSD
/Film

Dune Ending Explained: The Spoilers Must Flow

Francis Villeneuve's "Dune" covers only part of Frank Herbert's eponymous sci-fi book (that's why the full title of the film is "Dune: Part One," after all). We knew all this going into the movie, but even with that knowledge, the ending leaves a lot of unfinished threads, especially for those who aren't familiar with Herbert's source material.
MOVIES
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Shameless’ actor and comedian dies at 40

(WJW) – Actor, rapper and comedian Ricarlo Flanagan has died at age 40. Flanagan’s agent confirmed the news to Deadline. His cause of death has not been confirmed. Flanagan recently posted to Twitter about contracting COVID-19. “This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody,” he wrote. Flanagan had a recurring role on […]
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Why Royal Experts Believe William And Harry Will Be Angry Over The New Princess Diana Movie

In August 1997, the world came to a screeching halt following Princess Diana's tragic and untimely death. Diana, who was widely revered by the public, was known for her undeniable beauty and charming personality — but beyond the surface, what really put her over with the public was her enduring charity work. According to TIME, Diana was, at one point, linked to more than 100 charities and even risked her life by visiting Angolan minefields to help de-mine the African country.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
rolling out

Lil Meech and Da’Vinchi bring authenticity and brotherhood to Starz’s ‘BMF’ series

The impact that the Black Mafia Family, aka BMF, had on pop culture — especially music during the late ’90s and early aughts — is undeniable. BMF represented an opulent lifestyle mixed with an ominous presence that became synonymous with hip-hop, lavish parties and oftentimes, crime. It wasn’t surprising to hear multimedia mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson was adding the legendary urban tale to his current Starz takeover.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy