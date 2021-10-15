CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Carson (neck) ruled out for Sunday

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarson will be sidelined for the second consecutive week due to a...

Seahawks Friday Injury Report Week 6: Wilson, Carson, Ogbuehi All Ruled Out

The Seattle Seahawks have now released their third injury report of Week 6 ahead of their Sunday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Friday offering includes a few significant developments when it comes to players officially ruled out for that contest. The Seahawks have officially ruled out...
Chris Carson, Bobby Wagner sit out practice Wednesday

Running back Chris Carson (neck) remained out of practice Wednesday as the Seahawks prepare to play their first game without Russell Wilson since 2011. “He went through the walk-through (Wednesday morning), but I think that we will hold him out today and bring him back (Thursday) and see how he does,” coach Pete Carroll said before practice for Sunday night’s game at Pittsburgh.
Russell Wilson
Seahawks' Chris Carson out at Least 3 Games After Being Placed on IR with Neck Injury

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson has been placed on injured reserve, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The 27-year-old missed the Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams with a neck injury. He had been held out of practice the day before but still was hopeful that he would be able to play, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Seahawks Rule Out Russell Wilson, Chris Carson For Week 6 Battle vs. Steelers

The Seahawks will travel cross country to face the Steelers in Pittsburgh without two of their best offensive players with quarterback Russell Wilson and running back Chris Carson officially ruled out. After undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his right middle finger last Friday, Wilson's absence was expected...
Russell Wilson limited in Seahawks practice 6 days post surgery, Chris Carson still out

Russell Wilson can’t use his surgically repaired throwing hand. That’s what the Seahawks’ relentless franchise quarterback did during the brief period of practice Thursday that was open for the media. For the second consecutive day Wilson was in full practice uniform and helmet. He again held a ball in his left hand and arm while going through warm-up drills.
Seahawks Week 6 injury report: Chris Carson, D.K. Metcalf sit out Thursday practice

The Seahawks may face the Steelers without their franchise quarterback and two of their three most-important skill players on offense. Both starting running back Chris Carson and wide receiver D.K. Metcalf did not practice today, raising questions about their availability for Sunday night’s game. Russell Wilson was upgraded to limited, but he’s not expected to play. Bobby Wagner is also among those listed as limited.
Pre-Snap Reads 10/16: Chris Carson out until at least November

Seahawks' Russell Wilson, Chris Carson placed on injured reserve - The Athletic Breaking NFL news and in-depth analysis from the best newsroom in sports. Follow your favorite teams. Get the latest injury updates,
