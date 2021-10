In 2018, a few years after the period known as the "McConaissance," Matthew McConaughey starred as a single father in "White Boy Rick," a film about Richard Wershe Jr. who in the 1980s became the youngest FBI informant ever at the age of 14. The premise was too compelling for Hollywood to pass up. Wershe was involved in Detroit's drug trade during the War on Drugs, but three years after the FBI no longer needed him as an informant, he was arrested for cocaine possession and became the longest-serving non-violent juvenile offender in Michigan history after doing 32 years in prison, 27 of those years related...

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO