Washington State

LPBW’s Tori and Zach Roloff Share 1st Photos of New House After Announcing Move to Washington

By Life & Style Staff
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 10 days ago
Courtesy Tori Roloff/Instagram

New digs! Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff announced they have officially left behind their home in Portland, Oregon, and relocated to Washington with their family of four.

“Guess what?! WE MOVED!! We’ve been quite busy the last 30 days and I am beyond exhausted,” the mom of two, 30, who shares kids Jackson, 4, and 22-month-old Lilah Ray with Zach, 31, shared via Instagram on Thursday, October 14, alongside photos of them posing outside of their new abode. “I hope we never move again. Haha. We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique and very green house in Portland yesterday!!”

Tori said it’s been a nostalgic experience for her and Zach, but they are ready for a fresh new start in the Evergreen State. “We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings and just a whole lot of love,” the reality star continued. “We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … WASHINGTON!”

The TLC couple previously bought their former five-bedroom, three-bathroom home in May 2018 for $560,000, according to The Sun.

Now, LPBW fans are wondering if this will mean more visits with Zach’s sister, Molly, who resides in Spokane with her husband, Joel Silvius.

Zach’s mom, Amy Roloff, recently took a road trip to visit Molly and Joel just before tying the knot with her new spouse, Chris Marek, on August 28.

Fortunately, Zach, Tori and their kids were able to enjoy plenty of family fun at Roloff farms during the highly anticipated nuptials. Jackson and Lilah both posed for a precious photo with their grandma, Amy, on her big day. Plus, Jackson was also seen hitting the dance floor with the newlyweds following the couple’s wedding ceremony.

As for Tori and Zach, they have been going strong since exchanging their vows in June 2015, having celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary this summer.

“6 years of laughter. 6 years of being heard,” she gushed alongside portraits captured on the day they became husband and wife. “6 years of dreaming. 6 years of building a family. 6 years of growing. 6 years of celebrating. 6 years of being loved by you. I love you, Zachary. Today. Tomorrow. Always.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of their new home!

Comments / 23

Joni Turk
8d ago

what will they do for income once the show fizzles? I know she's a teacher but what will he do and how will they afford their life style?

Reply
7
Julie Mc Donald
9d ago

that's awesome the home is beautiful . Enjoy many yrs with your beautiful family and welcome to the Couve.

Reply(1)
6
Mary Reyes
8d ago

ZACH welcome to Washington. My Grandson and fiance always go to Oregon every Fall to the roloff farm and alwY being treated with respect and kindness .God Bless !

Reply
2
 

