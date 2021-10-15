A Mansion Fit for an Icon: Take a Tour of Adele’s Gorgeous Beverly Hills Home

Courtesy of YouTube

It pays well to be one of the most popular singers in the world. Adele has not one but three Beverly Hills homes, all surrounding each other on the same exclusive street. See inside her main property, which she purchased in 2016 for $9.5 million and has given fans a peek inside via social media over the years.

The 33-year-old has been doing a tour with various top-end radio stations via Zoom to promote her new album, 30. On October 15, 2021, the singer sat inside what appeared to be her home study, with shelves behind her lined with some very interesting items. The clean, white interior matches the white exterior of the house.

Adele loves all types of reading, as her book collection includes photo albums like Mark Daly’s Unseen London, Vogue Weddings: Brides, Dresses and Designers and the 2001 architectural guide, The House Book by Peter Andrews. But Adele also had plenty of musical interests in her book collection, including Rolling with the Stones by the band’s bassist, Bill Wyman, and Life with Earth, Wind and Fire by the band’s late founder, Maurice White.

A William Shakespeare bust can be seen on one shelf, while small matching lamps with twisting brown bases and gray shades sit on shelves over the singer’s shoulders. While one rests atop a stack of books, the other is next to what appears to be a small Egyptian mummy statue in a gold casing.

Fans have caught a look at Adele’s amazing fireplace and TV setup in her living room, which she’s showed off in several photos. The big-screen television sits over the fireplace, which is open on both sides. The “Hello” singer posed in front of it in 2020 while watching a Beyonce video while wearing Queen B’s identical costume print in person.

Adele has snapped up the homes surrounding her primary residence. In 2019, she paid $10.65 million for a mansion across the street that featured a large backyard and a swimming pool. In May 2021, the singer bought good pal and next-door neighbor Nicole Richie‘s four-bedroom, four-bathroom home for $10 million.

It’s unclear what she plans to do with the adjacent properties, but it’s made Adele quite the Beverly Hills land baron with a $30 million portfolio of homes. Interestingly enough, Adele claimed that she could never afford that type of real estate in London in her November 2021 Vogue cover story, despite a $190 million fortune according to Celebrity Net Worth.

“The kind of house I have in L.A. I could never afford in London. Ever,” the London native told the publication. She said that when she was in her hometown, most of her time was spent “in a car or inside a building” and that she longed for a place with “fresh air and somewhere where I could see the sky.” She now has it with her gorgeous Beverly Hills home of five years and two more mansions for good measure!

