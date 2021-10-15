CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, Vegas, and yes..the Jags Headline Patty's NFL Picks for Week #6 in the NFL (AUDIO/PICKS)

 10 days ago
Jason & John Show Host John Martin is now ready for action with Week #6 NFL Picks, a "padlock" NFL pick from John, and bonus picks from Jason Smith (2-3) with a "Creasy Bear" Pick and Brad Carson (2-3) with "Carson's Kiss of Death" Pick.

Patty's Week 6 Picks: Jacksonville +3.5, NYG +9.5, Vegas +3.5, LAC +3, and Seattle +5.5

Patty's PAD LOCK from John Martin: Buffalo -5.5

Jason Smith's "Creasy Bear" Lock Pick: Green Bay -5.5

Brad Carson's "Kiss of Death" Pick: Dallas -3.5

