Nebraska AG: Docs can prescribe controversial COVID drugs

By Associated Press
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s attorney general says he won’t seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections,...

WBOC

Rep. Harris, a Doctor, Prescribes Unapproved Drug to Treat COVID-19

SALISBURY, Md.- Eastern Shore Congressman Andy Harris has created a stir with a controversial COVID-19 prescription. Harris, who is an anesthesiologist, said on a radio show he has prescribed a drug called ivermectin to treat COVID-19, even though that drug has not been approved by the federal government. The admission...
CONGRESS & COURTS
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Nebraska With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 43.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of October 12. More than 705,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 28.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending October 12. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
NEBRASKA STATE
wnax.com

Nebraska Recovery from Covid-19 Pandemic Continues

The recovery from the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic in Nebraska is continuing as the rate of infection slows. The state Department of Health and Human Services reported just over fifty one hundred active infections, up about four hundred eighty from the week before. Governor Pete Ricketts says everyone has...
NEBRASKA STATE
wgbh.org

Mass. Lawmakers Move To Get Patients Meds That Doctors Prescribe, Rather Than The Cheaper Drugs Insurance Companies Want

Lawmakers and health system reformers are moving to end a practice known as "step therapy," a cost containment tool promoted by the insurance industry that requires doctors to treat patients first with less expensive drugs, and then, if those don't work, to move on to more costly medications. Advocates say the current system denies patients the medication their doctors want them to take.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Medscape News

Antibiotic Prescribing and Stewardship During COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented both challenges and opportunities. Antibiotic stewardship is a set of commitments and actions to optimize the treatment of infections, protect patients from harms caused by unnecessary antibiotic use, and combat antibiotic resistance. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has published several studies characterizing antibiotic use during the COVID-19 pandemic in outpatient, nursing home, and hospital settings. Findings from these studies inform opportunities to improve antibiotic use and guide the development of resources to support healthcare professionals and health systems.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: Nebraska won't pursue docs over off-label drugs

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska’s attorney general said Friday that he won’t seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections as long as they get informed consent from patients and don’t engage in misconduct. The office of Attorney General Doug Peterson released a...
HEALTH
foxnebraska.com

Ricketts ends health measure, allowing elective surgeries to resume

LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts is ending a health measure that suspended some elective surgeries. On Thursday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that the State will rescind its Directed Health Measure (DHM) that had temporarily suspended inpatient Class D and Class E elective surgeries for all Acute Care, Critical Care, and Children’s Hospitals in Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
FingerLakes1.com

How did people get ivermectin prescribed to them? What about the lawsuits over the controversial COVID treatment?

Many New York residents took it to court when they tried getting their loved ones with severe COVID-19 a prescription for the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin. While some were denied, others won the lawsuit. Many were able to get the drug through out-of-state professionals that offered virtual medical care with package deals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Arizona Mirror

Analysis finds COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in Arizona

A new report found that COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in Arizona during the pandemic, unlike in other similar states that had more aggressive mitigation measures.  More than 20,700 people have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The report, by the Arizona Public Health Association, examined […] The post Analysis finds COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
foxnebraska.com

$50 incentive to increase children vaccine numbers

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The University of Nebraska Medical Center and Douglas County partnered today to bring a COVID-19 vaccine clinic to Fritz Field. “We have to realize the world we live in today with COVID and so being a health center, we figured we needed to get more vaccine numbers,” said Victoria Nakibuuka-muli, a pediatric administrator at UNMC.
OMAHA, NE
CBS Baltimore

Growing Number Of Covid Deaths Among Vaccinated In Maryland Linked to Diabetes; Hogan Pushes Booster Shots As State Prepares To Vaccinate Children

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan encouraged people to get their booster shots: Everyone 65 and older and those 18 and older with risky jobs or underlying health conditions are eligible. Hogan: Maryland had administered 280k booster shots already; “We have the supply and capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one.” @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021 The governor said 30% of recent covid-related deaths have been among fully vaccinated people with medical issues that made them vulnerable. Latest on breakthrough infections in Maryland ⬇️ @wjz pic.twitter.com/PPjD7J725c — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021 “More than half of our...
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Ivey directs agencies to resist COVID vaccination mandate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday directed state agencies to ignore the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, where possible, and instead cooperate with the state’s efforts to file a lawsuit challenging the vaccination requirements. The directive is part of Republican officials’ efforts to resist the Biden administration’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH

