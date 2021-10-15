CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

CRYBABY BEN SIMMONS WON’T PLAY TONIGHT: HE’S ‘RECONDITIONING’!

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrybaby Ben Simmons didn’t make the Sixers flight to Detroit for tonight’s game with the Pistons even though he has cleared health and safety protocols and is eligible to rejoin the team. Simmons’ absence...

fastphillysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Sixers eyeing former Rookie of the Year in potential Ben Simmons trade

Despite recent indications of the team’s willingness to bring back Ben Simmons for the upcoming season, the Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to find a way to get rid of their want-away star. Simmons has made it abundantly clear that he wants nothing to do with the Sixers, and at this point, Philly is still actively looking for a trade partner before the new season starts.
NBA
The Spun

What Joel Embiid Reportedly Asked Ben Simmons In Meeting Today

It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
NBA
crossingbroad.com

Ben Simmons Won’t Address Media Today, but Here’s Tobias Harris Becoming Annoyed with Howard Eskin

Brutal. She’s got an infection in both ears. Thankfully, there are myriad scribes in attendance at Sixers practice today, and they provided this update:. Players have to make themselves available to the media on at least a somewhat regular basis, so what generally happens is the PR staff will bring over 2-3 guys after practice on a rotating basis. You might get Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz, and Georges Niang one day, then the next day it’s Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, and Danny Green.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shake Milton
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Matisse Thybulle
CBS Philly

Jimmy’s Timeout Sports Pub In Northeast Philadelphia Offering Half-Priced Cheesesteaks Until Ben Simmons Is Traded

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If there are two things Philadelphia is known for it’s the die-hard sports fans and our cheesesteaks. Now a local steak shop is taking part in the Ben Simmons saga. Jimmy’s Timeout Sports Pub on Linden Avenue in the city’s Torresdale neighborhood says its patrons are fed up with Simmons, so they decided to start a countdown until he’s out of town. They are counting down the days with half-price cheesesteaks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Sixers Reportedly Make New Decision On Ben Simmons

In a significant new development, the Philadelphia 76ers have stopped fining Ben Simmons for missed practices and games. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported on Tuesday that Sixers have stopped fining Simmons for missing practices and/or games. Simmons is currently away from the team for personal reasons, specifically to take care of...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Sixers Trade Features Zach LaVine To Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons look to be moving in the right direction when it comes to mending at least a working relationship. Things will likely never be the same, as no one can take back what has been said, but they can work toward being cordial so that they can focus on the court.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#76ers#Pistons#Sixers#The New Orleans Pelicans
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Ben Simmons’ latest shocking move catches Sixers off-guard

Maybe there is indeed a light at the end of the tunnel for the Philadelphia 76ers regarding the exhausting Ben Simmons saga. After reports surfaced that Simmons suiting up for the City of Brotherly Love is slowly becoming more of a possibility after he reported to the team on Monday, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed a surprising update that even Sixers officials were caught unawares.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
The Ringer

Here’s Ben: What We Know—and Don’t—About Ben Simmons’s Return to Philly

After all that—months of dire-straits drama, arrows slung in one breaking news missive or another—Ben Simmons is back with the 76ers. Well, kind of. Maybe. We think. He’s definitely in Philadelphia, at least. Simmons arrived less than 12 hours after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that weekend talks between Sixers brass and Simmons’s agent, Rich Paul, had made headway “on a resolution” to a summertime standoff that had spilled over into fall. On Monday morning, it sounded like Simmons might be moving toward renouncing his refusal to report to training camp out of frustration that the team hadn’t yet honored his request for a trade. And then, shortly before Philly’s preseason tilt against a Nets team going through its own high-profile “will he/won’t he” turmoil, there Simmons was, outside the Sixers’ facility, prompting surprise texts to general manager Elton Brand that the three-time All-Star “needs to get in [the building] to come take his COVID test” so that he could start the process of returning to the team.
NBA
Daily Journal

Ben Simmons returns to practice but 76ers don't know if he'll play in opener

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Ben Simmons situation remains murky with the 76ers about to begin the 2021-22 regular season Wednesday night against the Pelicans in New Orleans. The Sixers apparently still aren't sure if Simmons will be available for the opener or anytime soon. Perhaps they're still waiting to find out what's going on like everybody else.
NBA
phillyvoice.com

Doc Rivers expects Ben Simmons to play, be accepted back by teammates when he returns to Sixers

Doc Rivers' relationship with Ben Simmons is one of the key pieces to sort out if the Sixers are set on making any sort of marriage (temporary or permanent) work with the Australian star. By his own admission on Monday night, Rivers has not yet spoken with Simmons, who looks closer to returning to the team after continued conversations between Sixers brass (Rivers included) and agent Rich Paul.
NBA
FanSided

Sixers: Sit or play Ben Simmons?

Hate him or love him, Ben Simmons has done the unthinkable. He flew back to the City of Brotherly Love and is planning to return to the Sixers (at least for the time being). Now that the ball is in the team’s court, should they sit or play Simmons with the season starting next week?
NBA
Bleacher Report

Seth Curry on Ben Simmons Rumors: 'He’s a Grown Man, and He Can Do Whatever He Wants'

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry doesn't need an explanation from teammate Ben Simmons regarding the star's holdout. "I know his reasoning and what he wants to happen," Curry said Wednesday. "I'll be able to see from when he steps on the floor where his head is at. I don't feel like he needs to explain anything to me. He's a grown man, and he can do whatever he wants."
NBA
arcamax.com

Ben Simmons drama won't deter Sixers' confidence

DETROIT — Despite dealing with the Ben Simmons saga and an injury-riddled roster during preseason, 76ers coach Doc Rivers has a great outlook for this season. "If you don't have great expectations, you are not going to have great success," Rivers said. "You have to be able to handle that. That's what this team's next step is. We have to be able to handle the expectations that we create."
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy