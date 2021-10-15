Fake Metal Band Names Generated By Artificial Intelligence Could Fool You

Dani Filth knows what you're thinking, but he insists the title of Cradle of Filth's new album, Existence Is Futile, is not as bleak as it sounds. "It renders all religion obsolete, that statement," the frontman says. "Because if there is no — and I'm not saying there is or isn't — but if there's no great after-plan, no master plan or golden ticket at the end, or Peter at the gates, et cetera, et cetera, whatever, and this is a happy accident, that in all the billions of stars, we've managed to create life and do all the things that we do, and we're here, and it is a happy accident, then it's to be embraced and cherished and nurtured. But I think the record also dictates in its way that it should be with respect. You know, it's okay to go out and crash and burn, but you don't want to take everybody else out with you."

