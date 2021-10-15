CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fake Metal Band Names Generated By Artificial Intelligence Could Fool You

By Taylor Linzinmeir
Loudwire
Loudwire
 10 days ago
Stuck on what to name your new metal band? Don't worry, the artificial intelligence behind the Twitter account This Band Isn't Real has got you covered. The account, which has gained over 7,000 followers thus far, posts A.I.-generated metal band names and...

DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
Brenham Banner-Press

David Bowie to make posthumous return with new album on 75th birthday

David Bowie's estate is to release a posthumous album and more to mark the late music legend's 75th birthday next year. The 'Suffragette City' hitmaker passed away two days after his 69th birthday in 2016, following a private battle with cancer, and would have been turning 75 on January 8, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

David Bowie Estate Announces “Bowie 75” Immersive Audio Pop-Ups

In anticipation of what would have been David Bowie’s 75th birthday, the David Bowie Estate has announced the launch of “Bowie 75.” Described as the beginning of a “year-long celebration,” two experiential pop-up shops will open, in London (at 14 Heddon Street) and New York (at 150 Wooster Street). Doors open from October 25 through late January.
CELEBRITIES
LIFT: “Art Identification with Artificial Intelligence”

Attributing paintings to specific artists is a complex task. What if artificial intelligence (AI) could help? Join an interdisciplinary team of students for a LIFT (Local Inspirational Figures Talk) about “Art Identification with AI” Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 5 to 6 p.m. This discussion will be led by a team...
CLEVELAND, OH
Ricky

Will Artificial Intelligence be a threat for humans in the future?

On 11th May 1997, a chess playing computer called Deep Blue defeated the world chess champion of that time, Gary Kasparov. Deep Blue became the first computer system to defeat a reigning world champion in a match under standard chess tournament time controls.
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Having trouble coming up with a name for your metal band? Let’s ask AI!

There are all sorts of fun Twitter accounts that can be useful to the aspiring musician. Take This Band Isn’t Real, an AI bot that will not only generate a name for your band (it seems to lean metal) but also the artwork for your debut album. All at no charge.
MUSIC
Loudwire

How Overpopulation Inspired Cradle of Filth’s New Album (Interview)

Dani Filth knows what you're thinking, but he insists the title of Cradle of Filth's new album, Existence Is Futile, is not as bleak as it sounds. "It renders all religion obsolete, that statement," the frontman says. "Because if there is no — and I'm not saying there is or isn't — but if there's no great after-plan, no master plan or golden ticket at the end, or Peter at the gates, et cetera, et cetera, whatever, and this is a happy accident, that in all the billions of stars, we've managed to create life and do all the things that we do, and we're here, and it is a happy accident, then it's to be embraced and cherished and nurtured. But I think the record also dictates in its way that it should be with respect. You know, it's okay to go out and crash and burn, but you don't want to take everybody else out with you."
MUSIC
Loudwire

New Musician-in-Residence Nandi Bushell Stars in Cartoon Network Ad

YouTube superstar Nandi Bushell is now adding Cartoon Network musician-in-residence to her resume. Bushell is starring in a new animation-meets-live-action commercial for the network's "Redraw Your World" campaign that can be seen below. The 11-year-old Bushell has seen her star rise in recent years thanks to her drum covers of...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Poppy Fills Her ‘Amoeba’ Bag With Doom + Black Metal

Poppy is the latest guest on Amoeba’s ‘What’s In My Bag?’ segment and she made sure to pick up some black and doom metal albums while browsing the iconic record store. The first album Poppy grabbed was Boris’ 2017 doom metal release Dear. “Boris is an experimental Japanese noise, metal, rock band — all of the above — and it resonates with me because I also have similar interests and loves. She also selected their 2020 album No, which delves into genres like hardcore and crossover thrash.
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Of Mice & Men Get Atmospheric on ‘Fighting Gravity,’ Announce ‘Echo Album’ + Aaron Pauley Talks EP Trilogy

Of Mice & Men have kept new music coming all throughout 2021 and now they've announced the Echo album alongside a music video for "Fighting Gravity," which finds the band opening up their sound to even more new areas. Vocalist and bassist Aaron Pauley also chatted with Loudwire about the new record and the moments that led up to it as new EPs trickled out over the year.
MUSIC
Loudwire

12 Pop-Punk Covers of ’80s Songs

These pop-punk bands have paid homage to the '80s by covering songs like "Don't You (Forget About Me)" and "Hungry Like the Wolf." There's no other time quite like the 1980s, which is arguably the best era for music. In the '80s the music world exploded with glam rock and new wave, paired with big hair, guyliner and lots of denim. These cover songs below will take you back to the '80s, but with more of a pop-punk feel to them.
MUSIC
