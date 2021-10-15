CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

13-year-old girl sexually assaulted on CMS school bus, according to CMPD report

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 10 days ago
CMS School Bus Generic

CHARLOTTE — A 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a Charlotte-Mecklenburg school bus Wednesday, according to a report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

[ALSO READ: CMS Board votes to bump hourly pay for school bus drivers to $17.75]

Two suspects, who did not know the victim, are accused of “forcible fondling.”

CMS officials said they were aware of the incident and are working with CMPD in the investigation.

The bus number was not released and no further information has been given out.

Return to this story for updates.

(Watch the video below: CMS makes changes after claims of sexual assaults)

Comments / 51

Nora Washington
8d ago

Are you serious!! This is totally sickening you mean to tell me that a child was sexually assault on a school bus!!! 😡 this mess teaching students about all these sex and sexual preference students are to young for all this nonsense and parents are sitting back like they don’t have any type of voice!! Please stand up for your children!!! It’s important for all children well being stop all this nonsense and negative mess from being taught in schools

Term limits
8d ago

All this going on and she didnt scream or yell for help or bring attention to her situation. In my day I would of been hitting kicking and yelling.Teach your daughters to fight back, yell, scream what ever it takes to make them stop. This is nothing new, been happening every since kids started riding buses to school. Bus drivers usually will stop it if they lnow what is going on or someone is yelling....Punish these boys but girls need to learn early they dont have to accept this treatment.

huny
9d ago

our kids are not safe even in school or churches iam sure you seen Trump at an interview saying the school that had sex with a minor he said I'm sure he enjoyed it i bet she did and he was a president how men an boys think all the time 🐖

