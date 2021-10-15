13-year-old girl sexually assaulted on CMS school bus, according to CMPD report

CMS School Bus Generic

CHARLOTTE — A 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a Charlotte-Mecklenburg school bus Wednesday, according to a report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Two suspects, who did not know the victim, are accused of “forcible fondling.”

CMS officials said they were aware of the incident and are working with CMPD in the investigation.

The bus number was not released and no further information has been given out.

