Kern County, CA

PG&E to replace power poles on Coffee Road

By Mason Rockfellow
 10 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E will be replacing 34 power poles along Coffee Road next week during the evening to improve the safety and reliability in Kern County, according to PG&E.

The project will take place on Coffee Road from Norris Road and Rosedale Highway with the end point being at the PG&E Kern Power Plant, according to PG&E. Due to the size and location of the project, customers within a 1-mile radius were sent notifications of the project one month ago and an additional reminder will be sent out via PG&E’s automated phone call and text message system.

PG&E is advising customers that it should not hinder everyday life as they are working with local business to coordinate impacts in the area and setting traffic control areas accordingly, but to expect potential noise disturbances, according to PG&E.

The project will take place overnight with some work being done over the weekend to minimize the local impact.

PG&E noted that weather and other factors may play a role in when work can be done.

The project is estimated to be completed in early November, according to PG&E.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Highway 178 reopens after closure due to rockslides

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 178 has reopened through the canyon following a roughly two-hour closure in both directions after rainfall unleashed rockslides covering part of the roadway, according to California Highway Patrol. The highway closed about 12:40 p.m. at the mouth of the canyon and in Lake Isabella, officers said. It reopened shortly after […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

‘Atmospheric river’ expected to bring up to an inch of rain in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The rain is coming for Kern. An “atmospheric river” has already poured 3 inches of rain over the last 24 hours in Sacramento. You can expect the storm to arrive in Bakersfield early Monday morning, potentially impacting the morning commute. The storm could drop about a half inch to an inch […]
KGET

Rockslide reported on Highway 178

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A rockslide was reported in the westbound lanes of Highway 178 east of Peachacho Creek, according to California Highway Patrol. No other information was posted to the CHP’s traffic website other than the rockslide was reported at 12:09 p.m.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
