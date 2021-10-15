Lancaster Woman Shariniesha Johnson Last Seen In May

COMPTON (CBSLA) — A 65-year-old associate pastor of a local Christian church was shot to death in a possible gang-related attack Sunday at an intersection in Compton, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Courtesy: Myra Linton The shooting happened about 11:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of Compton Boulevard, the LASD reported. Deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call, Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives were scouring the area for witnesses and surveillance video, Navarro-Suarez said. A motive for the attack was unknown and no suspect description was immediately available. The sheriff’s Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the homicide to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

COMPTON, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO