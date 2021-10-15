CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster, CA

Lancaster Woman Shariniesha Johnson Last Seen In May

cbslocal.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities asked for help Friday to find a Lancaster woman who was last seen in May. Shariniesha Quantae Johnson, 22, also goes by...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
theavtimes.com

Woman missing nearly three years found

LANCASTER – A woman who went missing nearly three years ago in the Lancaster area has been found, authorities said. Genevieve Prepetit, 50, was last in contact with her family in November 2018. In September, authorities sought public help to find her. On Friday, Oct. 8, the Los Angeles County...
LANCASTER, CA
Daily Herald

Missing Wauconda woman last seen in Buffalo Grove

UPDATE: Authorities announced at 10 p.m. Friday that Julia "Jean" Olsberg had been located. Wauconda and Illinois State Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 68-year-old woman last seen driving her vehicle in Buffalo Grove at 9 p.m. Thursday. Julia "Jean" Olsberg has a condition that places her...
ILLINOIS STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Missing woman, last seen in June, found dead in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Douglas County Coroner's Office identified the woman found dead as an El Paso County woman who was last seen in June. Saturday, October 9, members of the Douglas County Search and Rescue found Bayard off Highway 83 and North Pinery Parkway. Thursday, the Douglas County Coroner identified the woman The post Missing woman, last seen in June, found dead in Douglas County appeared first on KRDO.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Lancaster, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
theavtimes.com

Lancaster woman killed in solo rollover crash

LANCASTER – A female driver was killed Monday in a single-vehicle rollover crash in the Antelope Valley area, authorities said. The crash happened at an unknown time Monday, Oct. 11, on Avenue O just west of 240th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report. The woman was driving...
LANCASTER, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Missing 22-year-old was last seen in Redlands

The family of Jessica Cutler, 22, are are seeking information on her locations. Cutler has been missing since Aug. 27, when she was last seen in Redlands. She is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and an “Aleah Rae” tattoo on her chest.
REDLANDS, CA
kptv.com

Deputies: Missing 76-year-old woman last seen in Estacada found safe

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said a missing 76-year-old woman has been found safe. Carol Ann Hoy was last seen on Thursday morning. The sheriff's office said she walked away from her home on Jannsen Road in Estacada sometime between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
ESTACADA, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Brown Hair#Dark Brown#Sierra Highway#Cbsla
KFVS12

Missing Dexter man last seen in Chicago

Watch Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 10/12. Kentucky Flags displayed in honor of lives lost to COVID-19 The lives that were lost due to COVID-19 are being honored with art installations. Supply Chain Issues with truck drivers. Updated: 5 hours ago. The shortage in truck drivers is still giving issues...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Associate Pastor Shot To Death At Compton Intersection

COMPTON (CBSLA) — A 65-year-old associate pastor of a local Christian church was shot to death in a possible gang-related attack Sunday at an intersection in Compton, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Courtesy: Myra Linton The shooting happened about 11:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of Compton Boulevard, the LASD reported. Deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call, Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives were scouring the area for witnesses and surveillance video, Navarro-Suarez said. A motive for the attack was unknown and no suspect description was immediately available. The sheriff’s Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the homicide to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
COMPTON, CA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing woman last seen walking on GA-85 in Riverdale, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing Riverdale woman. The Clayton County Police Department said 40-year-old Kimberly Stanley was reported missing on Oct. 15 at the 6000 block of Westfield Drive in Riverdale. Police said Stanley left the residence while she...
RIVERDALE, GA
truecrimedaily

Pics of caged Missouri woman found before cabin burns down; Body found in desert search for NJ woman - TCDPOD

This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: Missouri woman Cassidy Rainwater is still missing after disappearing in July (1:53). Two men are held on suspicion of kidnapping in the case after incriminating evidence is found on a phone. Hours before the men appear in court, the cabin where they lived burns to the ground. And a New Jersey woman on a cross-country adventure to California, following her dream to become a chef, vanishes in June (25:25). Now local authorities announce a gruesome discovery, but is it related to Lauren Cho's disappearance? Attorney Gerald A. Griggs joins host Ana Garcia.
MISSOURI STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Actress and mother killed when neighbor accidentally fires gun through wall, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother and actress is dead after a man cleaning his gun accidentally shot through a wall, killing her. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas was in Duluth, where Carlether Foley was killed as she slept last weekend. Police said a 22-year-old neighbor at the MAA McDaniel Farm Apartments accidentally fired through a wall, striking Foley in the head.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
truecrimedaily

2 men dead, woman found shackled and beaten after meeting suspect on dating app

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (TCD) -- A call regarding a "possible kidnapping and murder" led police officers to discover a shackled female victim and a dead male. Evansville Police Department Sergeant Anna Gray said in a press conference that officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Stinson Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday to assist Indiana State Police with the call.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy