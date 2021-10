CLEARWATER, Fla. — Florida Gov. DeSantis has vowed to "exhaust every legal option we have" to fight COVID-19 vaccine mandates. During a news conference Thursday in Clearwater, the governor said he plans to call for a special legislative session to discuss policies that would protect Floridians' right to choose whether they want to get vaccinated against the virus. At the same time, DeSantis says Florida will sue the federal government, opposing its push for mandatory vaccines.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO