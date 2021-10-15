CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

Eric Smith granted parole; convicted of brutal murder of 4-year-old in 1993

 10 days ago
WOODBOURNE, N.Y. — Child killer Eric Smith has been granted parole. In a statement from the New York State Department of Corrections and Community...

Mary Ann Cornell
9d ago

he was a child when he did this. it seems like he had a pretty awful life and acted out his anger. it was terribly wrong but it happened. NOW he needs a chance to build a life and i hope people will allow him to. my prayers go yo the Robbie family. also to

JoAnn Atkinson
9d ago

way to go New York , put another killer on the streets .

Common Sense 1
9d ago

Parents watch your kids around this individual

