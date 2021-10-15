Eric Smith granted parole; convicted of brutal murder of 4-year-old in 1993

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the hopes of ending elder abuse in Niagara County, the Center for Elder Law & Justice has been awarded a federal grant. The Justice Department's Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women awarded a $400,000 grant to partner which the Center for Elder Law & Justice will use to partner with Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney of Niagara County, and Pinnacle Community Services. The partnership will provide training for law enforcement, prosecutors, local government, victim service providers to recognize and address elder abuse.

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO