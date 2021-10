The protocol for graduate students to get tickets to Duke men’s basketball games this year will be a little different than in previous years. The Chronicle reviewed a copy of the email that is expected to be sent out to all graduate students in the coming days. The email has been distributed to “student council leadership for individual graduate and professional schools” and every member of the Graduate Professional Student Government General Assembly, GPSG president Aliesha O’Raw told The Chronicle Monday afternoon. Here’s what graduate students can expect from ticketing this year.

LOTTERY ・ 14 DAYS AGO