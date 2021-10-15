CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Republicans Say Biden's Build Back Better Plan Will Hurt The Economy

By Christine Stuart
NBC Connecticut
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden visited Connecticut Friday, in part, to try and salvage his Build Back Better proposal. Connecticut Republicans say the state and the country can’t afford it. “It’s paid for with tax hikes and it’s not tax hikes on wealthy people as they define wealthy people. It’s tax hikes...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Democrats increase the IRS 'snooping' account threshold from $600 to $10,000 - but the GOP says it's not enough and claim Xi Jinping 'would be proud of' Biden's plan to find out the 'intimate details' of every Americans' finances

Senate Democrats came to an agreement on Tuesday to increase the threshold on their IRS 'snooping' plan from $600 to $10,000 in aggregate account flow, but Republicans said it would still invade the privacy of millions of Americans. Under the revised policy, accounts with $10,000 or more in total deposits...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
Axios

The biggest headline from Biden's town hall

What matters from President Biden's town hall with CNN's Anderson Cooper at Baltimore Center Stage on Thursday:. The biggest headline: Biden is jettisoning the corporate tax increases that White House officials have insisted, for the past 10 months, are wildly popular across the country. He admitted he doesn't have the votes.
BALTIMORE, MD
WEKU

Here's what we know is in the scaled back Biden budget bill and what got cut

Democratic leaders have set the end of this week as a deadline to try to get a detailed framework for their domestic policy bill that sweeps up all of President Joe Biden's top priorities. After months of infighting, there was a new sense of urgency and optimism this week that a deal is within reach — or at least a framework for one — that could pass the House and Senate later this fall.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Houston Chronicle

Biden allies reportedly confused by Kamala Harris' secretive California trip

It seems we have yet another instance of unnamed Biden White House advisors or "allies" complaining about Vice President Kamala Harris. Over the weekend, Vice President Kamala Harris made an overnight trip to Palm Springs with no public appearances. She arrived Friday evening and departed Saturday morning with the White House providing no stated purpose of the trip.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Murphy
hngn.com

Is a Fourth Stimulus Check Likely To Happen Now That Petition Reaches 3 Million Support? President Joe Biden has a Better Idea!

With the pandemic showing no signs of abating, many Americans have been holding out hope for a new stimulus package. Unfortunately, the government, particularly Congress, does not appear to be interested in another stimulus payment. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, circulated a petition on Change.org last year calling for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

Embattled Democrat Terry McAuliffe Is Begging Biden to Get His S--t Together

As if the stakes for the infrastructure deal weren’t high enough, there’s another pressing reason for Democrats to get something done: state and local elections. Prominent party leaders, from first lady Jill Biden to former president Barack Obama, are set to visit Virginia to stump for Terry McAuliffe, the gubernatorial candidate there who is running in a dead heat with MAGA Republican Glenn Youngkin in the final month of a race seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterms. Campaign appearances by some of the most popular party figures could certainly give him a boost. But more helpful, McAuliffe suggested in an Associated Press interview published Wednesday, would be for members of his party, from Joe Biden on down, to “get their act together” and give them major accomplishments to run on.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Republicans#Build Back Better#Democrats#The Yankee Institute
Roll Call Online

Biden ignores voters’ No. 1 issue, just like Obama did

Inflation and climate change make for strange policy competitors. But here we are with the highest inflation in 13 years and supply chain bottlenecks disrupting everything from home building and auto sales to food and energy prices. And where is President Joe Biden and most of his Cabinet off to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Social Security crisis

The only person less thrilled than President Joe Biden about his frequent comparisons to former President Jimmy Carter is Carter himself. To America, the comparison is clear: Biden is dragging the United States from crisis to crisis, causing rising prices on everything from gas to lettuce and crippling inflation, laying the ground for a national security collapse, and jeopardizing our global standing on financial and economic fronts.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Manchin might bolt Democratic Party over Biden spending plan: report

This may be one cost too high for big-spending Democrats to bear. Sen. Joe Manchin is reportedly considering leaving the Democratic Party and becoming an Independent if President Biden and his party colleagues don’t agree to cut the massive social spending bill to at least $1.75 trillion. Manchin (D-WV) has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC7 Chicago

Biden admin backs down on tracking bank accounts with over $600 annual transactions

The Biden administration on Tuesday backed down on a controversial proposal to direct the IRS to collect additional data on every bank account that sees more than $600 in annual transactions, after widespread criticism from Republican lawmakers and banking industry representatives, who said the tax enforcement strategy represented a breach of privacy by the federal government.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy