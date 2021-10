The new Pixel 6 smartphones will be unveiled in about a week. Google has confirmed the date. The Pixel 6 Fall Launch will happen on October 19. Several leaks have already revealed different details. We probably know much information but we have yet to receive confirmation. That will happen when Google makes the official announcement. Carphone Warehouse posted interesting details over the weekend but the page has since been removed. But thanks to eagle-eyed sources who got screenshots and revealed what they know.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO