CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Panthers make final decision on Christian McCaffrey for Week 6 vs. Vikings

By Jason Patt
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey didn’t practice on Thursday, which was a bad sign for his status for Sunday’s Week 6 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Sure enough, the Panthers ruled McCaffrey out on Friday. The Panthers star has been out...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings might have a major problem in their locker room

Following his team’s big win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cam Dantzler took to Twitter to express his frustrations. Sunday was a great day to be a member of the Minnesota Vikings after the team was able to finally get their first win of the season by defeating the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 6 vs. Vikings

CHARLOTTE - Follow five media outlets throughout the season as their writers update their NFL power rankings, presented by Daimler Trucks North America. ANALYSIS: "Christian McCaffrey returned to practice last week -- now the Panthers need their superstar RB back on Sundays. The Carolina offense sputtered again in a frustrating loss to the Eagles that featured three Sam Darnold interceptions and pass-protection issues that we didn't see before No. 22 exited with a hamstring injury in Week 3. Such is the importance of McCaffrey, a driving force in both the running and passing games. He seems especially essential to Darnold, whose turnover-prone ways have returned without his safety valve sliding out of the backfield. "Sam needs to take what's given him," Matt Rhule said. "If we do that, we'll get back on track quickly."
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuba Hubbard
charlottenews.net

Week 6 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Vikings

Carolina Panthers (3-2) vs. Minnesota Vikings (2-3) Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, NC Sunday, Oct. 10 | 1 p.m. | FOX Roster | Depth Chart | How to Watch. Carolina is 6-9 all-time against the Vikings, posting a 3-2 record at home all-time. Current Streak: Panthers L1 Last matchup: Minnesota won 28-27 after a fourth-quarter comeback last year in Minnesota.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Vikings at Panthers: Final injury reports

We’ve gotten our hands on the final injury reports for the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers, as we are approximately 48 hours away from kickoff in Charlotte. Let’s see what each team has put out there as far as their injuries are concerned and what it could mean for Sunday’s contest.
NFL
Pioneer Press

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook to return Sunday but Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey won’t; run stopper Michael Pierce remains out

A duel had been expected on Sunday between two of the NFL’s top running backs, but only one will play. Vikings star Dalvin Cook will return to face Carolina after missing two of the past three games, including last Sunday’s 19-17 win over Detroit, with a sprained right ankle. But Panthers star Christian McCaffrey was ruled out Friday with a hamstring injury and will miss his third straight game.
NFL
FanSided

3 keys to victory for the Carolina Panthers vs. Vikings in Week 6

What are the keys to victory for the Carolina Panthers during their Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings?. Oh, how times change in the NFL at the drop of a hat. The Carolina Panthers and Sam Darnold went from the darlings of the league to its punching bag in only two games. Throwing five interceptions in two contests tends to do that.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Eagles#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings
FanSided

5 major factors to blame for Panthers loss vs. the Vikings in Week 6

What were some major factors to blame for the Carolina Panthers’ third loss of the season against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6?. It was almost a comeback for the ages. But in the end, the Carolina Panthers fell to their third straight loss against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers vs. Vikings: 4 key matchups to watch in Week 6

The Carolina Panthers may be facing a turning point already here in Week 6. With so many less-than-optimal signs suddenly popping up—a regressed performance from their quarterback, a still-on-the-mend superstar, and an offensive line still searching for answers—a third straight loss on Sunday would send the once 3-0 hopefuls to .500.
NFL
theScore

Rhule: McCaffrey '50-50' to play vs. Vikings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said running back Christian McCaffrey is “50-50” for Carolina's game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. McCaffrey has missed Carolina’s last two games with a hamstring injury. The Panthers (3-2) have lost both games without their 2019 All-Pro running back in the lineup.
NFL
FanSided

Carolina Panthers fantasy football outlook for Week 6 vs. Vikings

Which Carolina Panthers players should you start or sit in fantasy football during their Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings?. No need to sugarcoat anything, the Carolina Panthers have failed to prove they’re “for real” after a surprising 3-0 start. Against the Dallas Cowboys, Phil Snow’s defense didn’t live up to the hype, giving up 433 total yards.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

4 silver linings from the Panthers loss vs. the Vikings in Week 6

What were some silver linings to take from the Carolina Panthers’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6 at Bank of America Stadium?. Things seem to be going from bad to worse for the Carolina Panthers following their overtime loss against the Minnesota Vikings. This was a body blow to the team’s chances of mounting a serious push for postseason football and although there are 11 games remaining, the tide seems to be turning in terms of momentum.
NFL
NJ.com

Vikings vs Panthers predictions: Expert picks & Betting offers – Week 6

Our NFL betting expert presents his best Minnesota Vikings vs Carolina Panthers predictions as these two NFC teams clash live on FOX at 1:00pm ET. The Carolina Panthers will hope that the probable return of Christian McCaffrey will help them end a two game slide, but even if their star running back returns they will struggle to get past a Minnesota Vikings team edging back to .500.
NFL
USA Today

Panthers PFF grades: Best and worst from Week 6 vs. Vikings

Despite its overall depressing nature, Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings ended up being some kind of ride for the Carolina Panthers. There was plenty to delve into—the turnovers, the drops, the unsustainable defense and the comeback. So let’s see how Pro Football Focus dissected the day’s best and worst...
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Deshaun Watson a target for Panthers after Sam Darnold benching

The honeymoon phase of the Carolina Panthers’ marriage with Sam Darnold has seemingly come to an end. It was sweet in the beginning, with the Panthers racking up three wins to start the season. But since their 24-9 victory over the lowly Houston Texans in Week 3, the Panthers have gone 0-4. It’s gotten so bad for Darnold that he was benched in Week 7’s 25-3 road loss to the New York Giants. Could this signal a more serious pursuit of Deshaun Watson for the Panthers?
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
91K+
Followers
62K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy