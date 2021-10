OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is down 1/4 cent per bushel, November soybeans are up 13 cents, December KC wheat is up 2 1/4 cents, December Chicago wheat is up 2 3/4 cents and December Minneapolis wheat is up 13 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 64.04 points and December crude oil is up $0.08 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.180 and December gold is up $11.50 per ounce. Strong rumors are again circulating that China has bought U.S. soybeans from the PNW. We will have to await confirmation, but beans and bean oil remain up sharply so far on Monday. Sizable export inspections of over 77 mb of beans are also helping soy. Corn is slightly lower as inspections this week were half of the previous week. Minneapolis Dec wheat came within 4 cents of the high of $10.35 set in 2012.

AGRICULTURE ・ 23 HOURS AGO