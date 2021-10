The second day's bout between EU and NA featured C9 and Rogue!. After watching MAD fall to TL, RGE wanted to get one on the board for the NA vs EU rivalry. And, of course, get a win closer to making it out of Groups. However, it was C9 who drew First Blood, as their bottom lane duo brawled the RGE duo and traded up two-for-one in kills. It was a great start, but Blaber threw it away by dragging Vulcan into the enemy jungle, where the two were easily collapsed on, giving RGE two freebies. To make things worse, Odoamne solo killed Fudge, though Perkz equalized that by roaming top to kill him.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO