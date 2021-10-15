CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA to expand gaming and e-sports portfolio

investing.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - World soccer's governing body FIFA said on Friday that it will widen its gaming and e-sports portfolio to ensure that controlling rights don't lie in the hands of one party. This comes after a report...

uk.investing.com

segmentnext.com

FIFA Might Be Renamed To EA Sports FC

It was last week when publisher Electronic Arts (EA) announced that it has been considering to rename its iconic (and highly lucrative) FIFA franchise. Today, that rebranded FIFA name might have been ousted. Earlier today, EA was discovered (via VGC) to have filed multiple trademarks for something called EA Sports...
Fudzilla

FIFA wants EA to pay double for game rights

EA is considering renaming its most popular video game brand after FIFA has starting demanding more than double for the cost of licensing. The New York Times reports that the current ten year deal between EA and FIFA comes to an end next year, and the two are, at the time of writing, trying to nail down the details of what the new deal will entail.
stevivor.com

EA Sports FC may be the new name of the FIFA franchise

The trademark listings — found on the United Kingdom Intellectual Property Office and European Union Intellectual Property Office websites — come at the same time EA has issued a press release saying it was reviewing its naming rights agreement with FIFA. In a statement, EA Sports’ Cam Weber specifically states...
chatsports.com

EA Sports Is Planning for a FIFA Without FIFA

It is one of the longest and most profitable relationships in sports. Nearly three decades after soccer’s global governing body licensed its name to a California video game maker looking to expand its offerings, the FIFA series that was born out of that partnership has become not so much a game as a cultural phenomenon.
thegamerhq.com

Fifa 17 PC Download Game for free

Fifa 17 video game is from the sports category. Electronic Arts created the FIFA series and released it as the title. It was released in September 2016, the month before. It is the first Fifa game to use the Frostbite engine. Marco Russell, a Borussia Dortmund midfielder, is the main athlete. This is the latest addition to Fifa’s game series. These games are widely played around the globe.
ab-gaming.com

FIFA May Change Name to “EA Sports FC”, According to Recent Reports

Last week FIFA developer EA shocked fans globally for the first time in years. The huge publisher actually wants to change something up. But don’t get your hopes up. Those tasty micro-transactions and luscious loot boxes that have us going back time and time again are unlikely to be going anywhere soon. Instead, EA are apparently “exploring the idea of renaming” it’s famous football series. But why might it want to make such a radical change to such a world renown franchise? A new report from the New York Times thinks it knows the answer. The football association want to charge EA “more than double” the current rate to continue sharing the licence.
DBLTAP

FIFA Game Could be Renamed EA Sports FC, According to Documents

EA have been exploring the possibility of renaming FIFA, with filed applications leaning towards "EA Sports FC." Recently, EA Sports revealed that they could be choosing to rename the FIFA franchise at some point in the future. With the publisher in the process of renewing their naming rights agreement with FIFA, it has since emerged that the company has begun filing trademark applications for a new name.
darkhorizons.com

“FIFA” Games Could Get A Name Change?

After nearly three decades and more than three dozen games together, renewal talks have reportedly stalled between Electronic Arts (EA) and the world governing body of football FIFA over the naming of the highest-selling sports video game franchise in the world – EA Sports’ “FIFA” titles. The New York Times...
Eurogamer.net

EA trademarks EA Sports FC as it mulls ditching FIFA licence

EA has trademarked EA Sports FC. Polygon (via VGC) spotted the trademark filing on the websites of the United Kingdom Intellectual Property Office and the European Union Intellectual Property Office. Last week, EA announced it was currently "exploring the idea of renaming" the long-running and mega-popular franchise. "This means we're...
Sporting News

FIFA 22: Why is EA Sports considering a name change?

Just a week after the launch of FIFA 22, EA Sports general manager Cam Weber dropped a bombshell on the future of the gaming franchise. In a statement celebrating the new game's success, Weber rather casually alluded to the fact they are considering changing the name of their annual series moving forward.
gamingbolt.com

What Is Going On With EA and FIFA? Can EA’s FIFA Games Survive If They Lose The FIFA License?

One of the most popular gaming franchises of all time is EA Sports’ FIFA series of association football (which North Americans like to call “soccer”) games. Now EA’s biggest moneymaker, the FIFA series has had an immense impact on the direction of the company, and really, on the direction of the industry, as well as ripple effects that have been felt beyond just video games as well. FIFA earns over a billion dollars a year from just one mode alone – Ultimate Team. FIFA is one of the top highest grossing video game franchises of all time. FIFA‘s reach is immense, and it routinely tops the charts on every system and in every market it hits. FIFA, the game, has singularly propelled the equity of FIFA, the governing body for association football globally, and has turned that organization into a household name, where otherwise, the average person might not really have known off them off the top of their heads. Indeed, EA Sports’ games, FIFA, the body, and the sport itself, have formed a sort of symbiotic relationship, where each benefits from the others, and each in turn boosts the others.
protocol.com

The EA and FIFA breakup could remake the world of sports games

This week in Protocol Gaming, your weekly guide to the business of video games: EA and FIFA's license dispute boils over, Valve boots blockchain games off of Steam, and the Switch is finally dethroned as the bestselling console in the U.S. Breaking Up Is Hard to Do. A licensing war...
wccftech.com

FIFA 22 is the World’s Most Popular Sports Game

Electronic Arts celebrated the achievement of a milestone. It's been 22 days since the launch of FIFA 22, and the game's already been played in more than 200 nations worldwide, with an average of 89 million matches being played per day. The game's grown to be the world's most popular sports game.
Benzinga

Why the Metaverse and the Future of E-Sports Will Converge With Games Like Castle Defense

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Gaming and Metaverse have actually co-existed for a long time dating back to when we first played Damagochi. For several decades, the concept of the Metaverse has been consistently thought of as a solid economy, where players could engage in trading game items among themselves in numerous big game titles, like Lineage and others.
casinobeats.com

Betsoft takes gaming portfolio to 888casino in Italy

Betsoft Gaming has asserted delight in gaining a reinforced presence in a “very important” market, after the brand extended an agreement with online gambling operator 888 to Italy via Pariplay. This will see the continued roll-out of the online casino content provider’s games across regulated markets, with Betsoft slots now...
dotesports.com

EA Sports releases Road to the Knockouts promotion in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has added a new promotion to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today called Road to the Knockouts (RTTK). This promo will follow the group stages of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League. There are 11 RTTK players on the first team. The items...
daniabeachfl.gov

E-Sports Madden 22 Tournament

Join us for our Madden 22 tournament. Games will be held at C.W. Thomas Park, 100 NW 8th Ave. Games start at 10:00 a.m. For more information and to register please go to daniabeach.recdesk.com. DANIA BEACH – SEA IT. LIVE IT. LOVE IT. #ESPORTS #MADDEN22 #GameOn #sports #daniabeach #Dania #discoverdaniabeach...
