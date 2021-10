Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. A stagnant bog the size of a football field blocks my way forward. I just scrambled shifting, fridge-size boulders and cut through hedge mazes trying to avoid it, but the terrain funneled me down to the water’s edge. I need to get across. Then, somehow, the miles will contract, the insects will quiet, and the thickets will part like the Red Sea. If I can just get across, I’ll make it to the hunting cabins at British Columbia’s Bug Lake, 9 miles away, in time for pot roast tomorrow night. God, I hope they’re making pot roast.

