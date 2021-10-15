Small plane makes hard landing on Fire Island beach; All passengers ok

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded to the scene of a crash that occurred Friday afternoon involving a small plane at the Suffolk Executive Airport located at 1200 Gene Bolton Drive, according to a city press release. The incident was reported at 2:52 p.m. The plane’s landing gear malfunctioned, causing it to make a hard landing. The adult male pilot, the only occupant of the plane, was out of the plane upon arrival of emergency personnel. There were no injuries, no major damage, and no fluid leaks. The State Police will be investigating.

SUFFOLK, VA ・ 9 DAYS AGO