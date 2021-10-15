Small plane makes hard landing on Fire Island beach; All passengers ok
A small plane made a hard landing on a beach on Fire Island Friday afternoon. The six-seat Cessna 182Q landed in Kismet, the westernmost beach community on Fire Island. The pilot had a hard, nose-first landing. Three passengers were on board the plane. No injuries were reported, and an investigation is underway. This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
