There are several different things going on around the story of Jon Gruden’s resignation from the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, which came shortly after the New York Times published a summary of further homophobic and misogynistic email comments from him (following the Wall Street Journal’s reporting Friday of his 2011 racist comments on NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith). A few of the many angles there include Gruden resigning a NFL job over comments he made while at ESPN (rather than with the Raiders or another NFL team), discussion of the inappropriateness of then-Washington GM Bruce Allen using his team email account to share topless photos of Washington cheerleaders (part of a previously-reported scandal) with Gruden and others, and discussion of what else might be in those emails. And it’s the last one that’s perhaps worth further examination at this point; while the revelations here have led to Gruden’s exit, there are many more people potentially impacted by these emails, and the extremely selective revelations of them to different media outlets raise questions about what’s still unrevealed (as the NFLPA has shown, with its calls to release the whole file).

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO