Michigan Health Officials Report 8,297 Coronavirus Cases, 104 Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 989 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths over the past three days. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 776 are confirmed cases and 213 are probable cases. Some of the new deaths were an import of data from the state, and all happened this month. One death was in the 25-49 age group, two were in the 50-64 age group and eight were 65 or older. There have been 8,750 total hospitalizations and 130,274 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,285.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO