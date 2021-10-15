CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan Health Officials Report 8,297 Coronavirus Cases, 104 Deaths

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan health officials are reporting 8,297 new cases of the coronavirus and 104 new deaths since Wednesday. According to the MDHHS, the average number of new...

www.9and10news.com

Comments / 1

Related
EatThis

CDC Director Says Be Careful Going Here Because of COVID

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has reason to be hopeful—COVID cases continue to go down. She also has reason to urge caution—there are still 64 million unvaccinated Americans who could get or spread COVID, just in time for the holidays. With gatherings in mind, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Walensky about the safety of sporting events, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Read on to discover how you can be safe in these spaces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
WLNS

Michigan adds 8,297 cases on Thursday and Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 8,297 new COVID-19 cases and 104 deaths on Thursday and Friday. The average number of new cases per day is 4,149. 58 deaths identified today were identified during a vital records review. Ingham County has seen 26,713 total cases with 430 total deaths. Eaton County […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Niles Daily Star

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 1,064,557 cases, 21,349 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 16,566 COVID-19 cases and 301 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Cass County reported 5,919 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 81 deaths. Van Buren County reported 8,186 cases and 140 deaths. In total, Michigan has seen 1,064,557...
MICHIGAN STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Delta Surge Over, But COVID Is Not Says Florida Hospital Association

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The summer surge of the Delta variant is over in Florida, but COVID is still a serious threat — according to the Florida Hospital Association. The FHA, which often provided real-time hospital statistics that Florida health officials and Governor […] The article Delta Surge Over, But COVID Is Not Says Florida Hospital Association appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 989 New Cases, 11 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 989 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths over the past three days. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 776 are confirmed cases and 213 are probable cases. Some of the new deaths were an import of data from the state, and all happened this month. One death was in the 25-49 age group, two were in the 50-64 age group and eight were 65 or older. There have been 8,750 total hospitalizations and 130,274 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,285. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdhhs#Covid#Michiganders
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds fewer than 500 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The state health department reported on Monday fewer than 500 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 425 people tested positive for the virus using PCR tests. That's below the state's daily average of 644 cases for the testing method. Missouri State COVID-19 dashboard on The post MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds fewer than 500 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
WRBL News 3

Georgia reaches COVID vaccine milestone, half of residents fully vaccinated

ATLANTA (WSAV) — The Peach State reached a COVID-19 vaccine milestone by inoculating half of its population. The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) made the announcement Monday afternoon. “Having 50% of Georgians fully vaccinated is a positive step toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic in the state,” says Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner of […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Study: Vaccinated People’s Death Risks News Revealed By The CDC

It’s been revealed that according to a new CDC study, people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or J&J vaccines are less likely to die from non-COVID-related causes. The study was led by Stanley Xu from Kaiser Permanente Southern California and took into account people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
@JohnLocke

Yale Study Boosts Case for Natural COVID Immunity

Athena Thorne writes for PJMedia.com about the latest evidence that natural immunity against COVID ought to get more respect than it does among government officials. To their dismay, the Yale School of Public Health just concluded that immunity acquired by COVID-19 infection lasts three times longer and is stronger than that provided by vaccination. Naturally, the Yale Daily News downplayed the info under the headline, “COVID-19 reinfection is likely among unvaccinated individuals, Yale study finds.”
SCIENCE
gotowncrier.com

COVID-19 Cases Continue To Decline In Palm Beach County

As local virus cases and deaths continue to recede, Florida Department of Health-Palm Beach County Director Dr. Alina Alonso cautioned the Palm Beach County Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 19 to anticipate another rise once the holiday season arrives. “The data continues to improve, thanks to the incredible work that everyone’s...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
austincountynewsonline.com

Vaccination Rates Not Linked to Lower COVID Rates, Epidemiology Paper Finds

On Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle published an article noting that California has some of the lowest COVID-19 case rates in the US, even though the Golden State’s vaccination rate lags many states that are currently struggling with the delta variant. “One clear example is the New England states of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
northwestgeorgianews.com

Judge rejects petition ordering Palm Beach Gardens hospital to give COVID patient ivermectin

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County judge has rejected a petition to order Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center to give a grievously ill Loxahatchee woman an unproven drug to help her combat COVID-19. In a three-page order, Circuit Judge James Nutt ruled that attorneys representing the husband of 47-year-old Tamara Drock didn’t use the correct legal procedure to ask that he order the hospital to administer ivermectin, a parasite-fighting drug.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID: Palm Beach County Back To Green Zone, “Low Risk” Says Kinsa

First Time In “Low Risk” Zone In Months. Will It Last? Nearly 60,000 Now Dead In Florida From COVID-19. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County is finally back in the “low risk” zone for COVID-19 spread, according to Kinsa. This is the […] The article COVID: Palm Beach County Back To Green Zone, “Low Risk” Says Kinsa appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy