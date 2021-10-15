Grains higher, livestock mixed

The October World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates were bearish for the row crop sector but positive for wheat. The U.S. Department of Agriculture increased soybean yield by nearly 1 bushel per acre over September to 51.5 bushel per acre in the report issued on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The largest production changes are for Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. Harvested acres were left unchanged from last month at 86.4 million acres but production was increased to 4.448 billion bushels which was up 74 million bushels from September.

