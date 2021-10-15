Grains higher, livestock mixed

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 1 3/4 cents, November soybeans are up 8 cents and December KC wheat is up 4 cents. CME GLOBEX RECAP: Early Monday, Dow Jones futures are trading slightly higher, while European stocks are mixed. The S&P 500 index was up 1.6% last week and investors will be monitoring several big earnings reports, due out later this week.
December corn is up 4 1/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 3 3/4 cents, and December KC wheat is up 13 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets were higher across the board with gains led by wheat contracts as Kansas City climbs double digits on the front end.
December corn is up 1 cent per bushel, November soybeans are up 5 1/2 cents, and December KC wheat is up 7 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grains are higher across the board with gains being led by spring wheat as it gets back to its winning ways. Outside markets are especially supportive Tuesday.
December corn is up 3/4 cent per bushel, November soybeans are down 2 cents, and December KC wheat is up 1 1/2 cents. CME GLOBEX RECAP: Grains were mixed to higher with corn, wheat and soybean oil posting gains while soybeans and meal trade weaker. Harvest reports, export activity and outside markets should help drive price action this week.
Corn is flat to 1 cent lower, soybeans are 1 to 2 cents lower and wheat is 2 to 9 cents higher. Corn trade is flat to 1 cent lower at midday Thursday with early gains fading. Ethanol margins have improved with production up again by 54,000 barrels per day, with stocks dropping 84,000 barrels to keep the supportive trend going. South America will continue with early full-season corn planting with little weather concerns there so far.
Corn futures are is 5 to 6 cents lower at midday Tuesday; soybean futures are 13 to 14 cents lower; wheat futures are 4 cents lower to 3 cents higher. Corn futures are 5 to 6 cents lower at midday with trade continuing to grind along the lower end of the range in pre-report action. The WASDE report is expected to show yield slightly lower at 175.9 bushels per acre (bpa), with carryout at 1.420 billion bushels (bb), up slightly from last month.
The October World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates were bearish for the row crop sector but positive for wheat. The U.S. Department of Agriculture increased soybean yield by nearly 1 bushel per acre over September to 51.5 bushel per acre in the report issued on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The largest production changes are for Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. Harvested acres were left unchanged from last month at 86.4 million acres but production was increased to 4.448 billion bushels which was up 74 million bushels from September.
