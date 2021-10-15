CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turned in for illegal American sprinkles, British baker seizes the spotlight

By CNN.com Wire Service
Mercury News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being reported for using sprinkles that are illegal in Britain, the owner of a bakery in northern England is capitalizing on the publicity with a series of defiant and foul-mouthed social media posts. It’s been two weeks since the start of what Rich Myers, founder of Get Baked...

