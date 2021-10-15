CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Gov. Whitmer vetoes 2 more election-related bills

By DAVID EGGERT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sSqjp_0cSdFHFk00
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2021, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Detroit. The Republican-led Michigan Legislature on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 approved tougher voter ID requirements and a ban against mass mailing of unsolicited absentee ballot applications, finalizing bills that will be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (Nic Antaya/Detroit News via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again vetoed election bills Friday, blocking proposals that would accelerate the state’s review of ballot initiatives and change the process for canceling the registrations of dead voters.

The Democrat said the legislation would “divert key resources away from ensuring that every qualified Michigan resident can cast a secure ballot in our elections.” It was the second time in two weeks that she vetoed election measures.

Whitmer will soon veto more controversial Republican-sponsored legislation that would toughen voter ID requirements and ban the secretary of state and local clerks from mailing unsolicited absentee ballot applications.

One bill vetoed Friday would have required the state elections board to canvass signatures for an initiative petition within 100 days of the filing. It currently must make a determination no more than 100 days before the election in which the proposal would appear on the ballot.

The legislation was introduced after Unlock Michigan, a GOP-affiliated group that wiped from the books a law the governor used to issue COVID-19 orders, and Republican lawmakers complained that the signature review took too long. Officials have said they were busy preparing for the presidential election and doing postelection audits, and the deadline was not until 2022.

Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, whose office includes the elections bureau, opposed the bill because it did not include additional funding to help meet the new deadlines.

The sponsor, Republican Sen. Ruth Johnson of Holly, said the legislation was necessary because Benson’s office took six to nine months to process the last two citizen initiatives.

“It disenfranchises people who are trying to exercise their rights under the constitution to propose changes to our laws,” she said.

The other bill vetoed Friday would have revised the administrative process for removing dead people from voter lists and required more frequent checks during the 45-day period before an election.

Whitmer said the measure, which had bipartisan legislative backing, would have added “burdensome requirements that would distract from core election administration responsibilities.” She said she would sign legislation allowing county clerks to flag dead voters in the 15 days before an election, when she said Social Security records might be insufficient to update voter records in a timely fashion.

The sponsor, Republican Sen. Michael McDonald of Macomb Township, said county and municipal clerks supported his bill. He accused Whitmer of playing “partisan games.”

“How do we provide safe and secure elections in our state if the governor can’t even agree that we should be ensuring dead people aren’t on our voting rolls?” he said.

Whitmer said she would sign legislation to let overseas military members and their spouses vote electronically, establish permanent absentee voter lists and give clerks more time to process absentee ballots.

___

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Comments / 93

Peon
9d ago

"...change the process for canceling the registrations of dead voters...."No ways! Democrats depend on the "Dead Souls" to remain in power.

Reply(27)
94
Peter Pickering
8d ago

She is the governor ... assuming there's a lot of brain dead voters !! just saying ... how does any legitimate politician have a problem clearing the voter roll in their state ??? tells you something doesn't it ?

Reply
26
Omar The Great
9d ago

it's very important not to cancel dead voters. How are the Dumbmocrats ever to win again without dead voters?

Reply(3)
61
Related
Detroit News

Gov. Whitmer collects $550k more in contributions above normal giving limits

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection campaign has amassed a war chest of $12.6 million, including nearly $4 million in contributions above the state's normal giving limits. On Monday, Michigan candidates had to file new fundraising disclosures, covering the previous three months. The incumbent Democrat's report revealed her campaign...
LANSING, MI
WLUC

Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor former Congressman Dan Benishek

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and on all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, Oct. 23, to honor the life and service of former Congressman Dan Benishek. The flag honors coincide with his funeral. “Our...
LANSING, MI
Fox News

Michigan city declares emergency over lead; Gov. Whitmer visits

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she visited Benton Harbor on Tuesday to listen to residents who have been urged to use bottled water because of elevated levels of lead in their tap water. Whitmer’s stop, which wasn’t publicly disclosed until it was over, came hours after city commissioners unanimously declared...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit Free Press

Gov. Whitmer will veto Michigan GOP's school voucher proposal

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will veto the latest effort by legislative Republicans to create a school voucher system in Michigan, a new proposal that may skirt a constitutional ban on using public money to fund private education. Bills fast-tracked in the House and Senate on Tuesday create a system where private...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Gov. Whitmer proposes $32M investment to fund police operations

LANSING, Mich. —Governor Gretchen has proposed a $32 million investment into law enforcement. The investment plans aims to give officers the training and resources they need to effectively fight crime. The proposal is part of the larger $75 million MI Safe Communities framework the governor laid out in July, which...
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Jocelyn Benson
wnmufm.org

House committee to take up more election bills

LANSING, MI (MPRN)— It appears fights over Michigan’s election rules will continue this week in the Legislature. The House Elections and Ethics Committee has on its Tuesday agenda a package of three bills, one of which would ban mailing unsolicited absentee voter applications. This is after Republicans objected to a...
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Gov. Whitmer to expand maternal and post-partum healthcare for prisoners

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Corrections announced a new policy on Tuesday that will guarantee medical resources and support to pregnant and post-partum prisoners and newborns. The order builds upon the existing Michigan Department of Corrections practices which include the limitation of restraints on...
LANSING, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Gov. Whitmer gives more support to pregnant, post-partum prisoners and their newborns

Today, Gov. Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Corrections announced a policy directive that will guarantee critical medical resources and support to pregnant and post-partum prisoners and their newborns. The directive will also allow prisoners more time with their newborns immediately after delivery. Formalizing existing MDOC practices in areas such...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vetoes#Local Election#Bills#Ap#Republican#Unlock Michigan#Gop#Democratic#State
thecentersquare.com

Gov. Whitmer may have to return $3.4 million in excess contributions

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have to return $3.4 million in campaign funds received from major donors. Whitmer's 2022 re-election campaign war chest accepted the monies through what the GOP calls a loophole by which she avoided campaign donation rules. The so-called loophole relaxes contribution limits if an officeholder is faced with an ongoing reelection recall effort.
POLITICS
UpNorthLive.com

Gov. Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Gilchrist release statement on passing of Colin Powell

LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) --Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist released the following statements after the passing of Colin Powell, former Secretary of State, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, National Security Advisor, and retired U.S. Army General. "Colin Powell was a statesman who served his country in uniform...
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Governor Whitmer signed bill giving car dealerships more flexibility

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Whitmer signed a bill that will allow car dealerships more flexibility in choosing their operating hours. Dealers in the state had to be open for at least 30 hours a week for 52 weeks each year until now. The bill signed into law today allows dealerships to miss that 30-hour requirement for as many as for weeks in a year.
LANSING, MI
Daily Telegram

Lenawee County legislators vote for election bills that are likely to be vetoed

LANSING — Lenawee County's state representatives this week voted in support of more election bills that are likely to be vetoed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The Republican-led Michigan Legislature on Thursday approved tougher voter ID requirements and a ban against mass mailing of unsolicited absentee ballot applications. The votes finalized legislation that earlier passed the state Senate, where state Sen. Dale Zorn, R-Ida, voted for them.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Detroit News

Gov. Whitmer vetoes bill to put deadlines on petition reviews for ballot proposals

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed two more GOP-backed election bills Friday, including one that would have established a 100-day deadline for state officials to review initiative petition signatures. Whitmer, a Democrat, has previously pledged to block proposals from the Republican-controlled Legislature that she believes diminish voters' rights. GOP...
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

House adopts voter ID bills, sends it to Whitmer for likely veto

The GOP-led state House gave final approval Thursday to a bill that would require people to show a photo I-D to vote, sending it to Governor Gretchen Whitmer and a near-certain veto. Democrats opposed the bill as an unnecessary obstacle to voting and would actually discourage participation in elections. Representative...
POLITICS
9&10 News

Gov. Whitmer Orders Faster Response To Lead Pipe Crisis

Governor Whitmer is directing government agencies to ensure that Benton Harbor residents get safe tap water. She’s calling her directive a “whole-of-government” response to replace lead pipes in the city. Residents have been told to only use bottled water for cooking and drinking until the pipes are gone. Whitmer is...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

626K+
Followers
335K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy