CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

This column was originally published on Roger Waldron’s blog at The Coalition for Government Procurement and was republished here with permission from the author. As the General Services Administration continues to engage stakeholders regarding its strategy for the cloud marketplace, avoiding vertical contract duplication will be critical to creating a competitive, efficient, and effective cloud marketplace for customer agencies and industry partners. Unfortunately, GSA appears to be focusing on a strategy employing multiple-award, generic, governmentwide blanket purchases agreements (BPAs) for cloud services. The strategy creates vertical contract duplication, unnecessarily increasing bid and proposal, contract administration, and program management costs. It is also inconsistent with FAR 8.4 guidance on the use of multi-agency BPAs.
Comments / 0