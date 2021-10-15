CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

By Jory Heckman
federalnewsnetwork.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly two years after holding its first meeting, the Chief Data Officers Council is seeking input on how to meet its mission. The council, as part of its request for information issued this week, is asking the public how best to upskill federal employees for data literacy. The council is also...

federalnewsnetwork.com

