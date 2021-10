MIDLAND, Mich.—Dow Inc. posted strong third-quarter financial results as the firm continues to recover from the challenges of 2020. Midland, Mich.-based Dow, a major supplier of polyethylene, polyurethane and specialty materials, posted sales of $14.8 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30. That's an increase of more than 52 percent versus the same quarter last year. Dow also rang up a profit of $1.7 billion for the quarter after losing $1 million in the year-ago period.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO