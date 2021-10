Mr. John Garner from Temple High School (THS) was named the 2022-2023 Carroll County School System Teacher of the Year at the Board Meeting on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Since joining the staff at THS in 2020, Mr. Garner has demonstrated his passion for inspiring students to engage in learning about history in a variety of ways. Under his leadership, the THS History Club was one of only five clubs to earn national recognition last year. Additionally, Mr. Garner coordinates the annual Invest 30 event to encourage community members and alumni to connect with and support THS students. He also leads the THS wrestling and cross country programs.

CARROLL COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO