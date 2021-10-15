GABBY PETITO: Officers with rifles, police tape spotted at FL reserve; Reddit mods resign over 'tasteless' awards

﻿NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police tape and officers with rifles were seen at at the site of the Brian Laundrie search in Florida Friday, while an online community committed to finding the missing man has descended into turmoil.

4 p.m., Oct. 15: POLICE TAPE GOES UP AT SEARCH SITE

The search continued for Brian Laundrie Friday, and while no new info has come out, some new sights were noticed by those at the scene.

Police tape went up on the North Port entrance of the Carlton Reserve for the first time, the same place Laundrie's father entered to help with the search last week.

News Nation's Brian Entin speculated that the tape only went up to keep media out of the area.

Police could also be seen carrying rifles into the reserve, but that was in connection to “training and searching," a police spokesperson told WFLA. That training has since ended.

3 p.m., Oct. 15: DRAMA IN PETITO SUBREDDIT COMES TO A HEAD

The drama and intrigue of the Gabby Petito case has captured the eyes of plenty of internet sleuths — but some went a bit overboard, causing strife among thousands of online detectives.

Some moderators on the Reddit page dedicated to the Gabby Petito case stepped down from their digital roles after some backlash tied to “awards” created for users.

Reddit introduced awards a few years ago that communities, a.k.a. subreddits, could personalize and be assigned to users. They can be purchased with virtual coins.

The ones that this subreddit opted to roll out were made “with Gabby’s essence and vibe” in mind. That included the “Basically a detective” award, and another with a picture that looked similar to Petito on it. Another was called “Road Trippin’” with a picture of a van, and another featured a picture of mountains.

Photo credit Reddit via Wayback Machine

The post is now deleted, but is accessible via the Wayback Machine.

The Reddit community has nearly 150,000 subscribed users in just about a month of existence — and Friday’s general discussion post had over 2,000 comments in just a seven-hour period.

Shortly after the awards went live, they were pulled, with a moderator saying, “We have removed the post & working on removing the awards for obvious reasons including its inappropriateness & distress caused.”

One of the top comments fired back, saying, “Yoooo how do you have a group of 10 mods and not 1 of you was like ‘hey guys this is in bad taste.’ Another user corrected them to say the mod team was almost double the size.

In a further apology posted a few days later, moderators posted a lengthy dissection of what happened, how it happened and what would happen in the wake of the controversy.

“Some people gave no explanation and simply left the sub. Others did not want this drama to affect them on other subs especially once people started trying to creep through profiles,” the post said.

The response is still quite negative among the community — with the top comment saying “the inflated sense of self importance you guys have is insane.”