CDC searches for source of salmonella outbreak, 9 cases reported in Michigan

Photo credit Getty Images

(WWJ) -- The source of a recent salmonella outbreak remains a mystery.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has yet to identify the origin of salmonella infections that have occurred in 36 states, including nine cases in Michigan.

The CDC says there have been 592 cases reported in 40 states, although the actual number of cases is “likely much higher.”

Many individuals that contract salmonella recover without seeking medical care or testing.

The CDC recommends contacting your healthcare provider if you’re experiencing diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees, vomiting to the point where you cannot keep liquids down, or any signs of dehydration.

No deaths had been linked to the outbreak thus far, but at least 116 people have been hospitalized.

More information on the salmonella outbreak can be found on the CDC’s website.