Broncos celebrating Mike Shanahan's coaching contributions

The Denver Broncos will celebrate the Ring of Fame induction of Mike Shanahan and the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement of Steve Atwater throughout the weekend and during Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders (2:25 MDT kickoff). On Friday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m., fans and media are invited to attend Shanahan’s Ring The post Former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan and Hall of Famer Steve Atwater will be honored on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High appeared first on KRDO.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO