Broncos celebrating Mike Shanahan's coaching contributions

For 14 seasons, this man roamed the Denver Broncos sidelines and while there were many factors in the Broncos FINALLY getting over the hump and winning back to back Super Bowls after several failed attempts, Mike Shanahan's name has to go at or near the top of the list of people responsible for it.
Hours after the most shocking loss of his head-coaching career, the kind of setback some teams never recover from, Mike Shanahan began pouring the foundation for the Broncos’ consecutive Super Bowl championships. “I remember it like it was yesterday,” recalled Gary Kubiak, then the team’s offensive coordinator. “We’re all licking...
Long before that, on Jan. 24, 1984, Shanahan resigned from an offensive coordinator position with the University of Florida to join the Broncos, starting out as the team's wide receivers coach. Despite that title, close observers could tell Shanahan was destined to make an impact far beyond just his purview as a position coach — even if his youth belied his wealth of knowledge.
John Elway talks about what it was like playing for Mike Shanahan and what made him a special coach. Elway also talks about what it'll be like to celebrate Steve Atwater's Hall of Fame achievements on Sunday.
DENVER (CBS4) – Former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan will be honored by the organization this weekend. The Broncos will unveil Shanahan’s Ring of Fame pillar on Friday night, and will honor Shanahan at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Raiders. “His contributions are immense,” said Fangio when asked about...
This week, the rivers of time match up in a confluence that includes Ring of Fame weekend and the Las Vegas Raiders. Many moments of Denver Broncos history are tied in with the Raiders, formerly of Oakland, Los Angeles and Oakland again, and a series of Ring of Famers and Hall of Famers touch both teams.
Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis discusses the impact Mike Shanahan made on his life and how deserving he is to be in the Ring of Fame. Davis also talks about the type of teammate Steve Atwater was to him and what it means to receive the Broncos' new Ring of Fame orange jackets.
Mike Shanahan, Denver Broncos, Al Davis, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, National Football League, Denver, Super Bowl, Bryce Callahan, New England Patriots, John Elway. Broncos all-time winningest head coach Mike Shanahan will be inducted into the Ring of Fame on Sunday, the day the Broncos host the Raiders. His...
The Denver Broncos’ winningest head coach, Mike Shanahan, was inducted into the team’s Ring of Fame last night. The ceremony also featured Hall of Fame safety Steve Atwater, whose pillar was updated to include his HOF selection. Asked about joining some of his former players in the ROF, the former...
DENVER — It’s not a coincidence the Broncos will honor Mike Shanahan during Raiders Week. There was and is no bigger R8DR H8R than Shanny. (OK, maybe my Mom. But other than my Mom, it’s definitely Mike Shanahan.) Of all the endearing numbers from the Shanahan era, this is a...
Mike Shanahan belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. No question. Why? From back-to-back Super Bowl championships to an average of 10 victories per season, not to mention all the current young, successful coaches who have come from the Shanny tree. G.J., Lakewood. Kiz: While Shanahan the general manager...
The Denver Broncos will celebrate the Ring of Fame induction of Mike Shanahan and the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement of Steve Atwater throughout the weekend and during Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders (2:25 MDT kickoff). On Friday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m., fans and media are invited to attend Shanahan’s Ring
After being run out of town by late Raiders owner Al Davis, former coach Mike Shanahan went on to post a 21-7 record against his former team while helping the Denver Broncos win two Super Bowls in the late 1990s. Shanahan coached the Broncos from 1995-2008 and among coaches that...
In this special edition of the 1st & Orange podcast presented by SI Sportsbook, Denver Post sportswriter Ryan O’Halloran sits down with two-time Super Bowl champion Broncos coach Mike Shanahan. On Sunday, Shanahan will be inducted into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame during halftime against the Las Vegas Raiders. Shanahan...
Raiders week doesn’t really need any more hot sauce thrown into its notoriously combustible mix but with Jon Gruden hitting the bricks and Mike Shanahan's infamous beef with that club, entering the Denver Broncos' Ring of Fame on Sunday means a particularly fiery gumbo will being served to fans. Shanahan...
DENVER — It's about time. Former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan, who won two Super Bowls with Denver, will be inducted into the team's Ring of Fame this weekend when the Broncos host the Las Vegas Raiders. The ceremony will take place at halftime. In the latest edition of his...
