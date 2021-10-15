CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos celebrating Mike Shanahan's coaching contributions

Frankfort Times
 10 days ago

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are celebrating Mike Shanahan's...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 The Point

Mike Shanahan To Get The Ultimate Honor In Denver On Sunday

For 14 seasons, this man roamed the Denver Broncos sidelines and while there were many factors in the Broncos FINALLY getting over the hump and winning back to back Super Bowls after several failed attempts, Mike Shanahan's name has to go at or near the top of the list of people responsible for it.
NFL
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Ahead of Ring of Fame induction, Mike Shanahan reflects on career as Broncos’ winningest coach

Hours after the most shocking loss of his head-coaching career, the kind of setback some teams never recover from, Mike Shanahan began pouring the foundation for the Broncos’ consecutive Super Bowl championships. “I remember it like it was yesterday,” recalled Gary Kubiak, then the team’s offensive coordinator. “We’re all licking...
NFL
denverbroncos.com

How Mike Shanahan drew on Broncos history to leave his own lasting impact

Long before that, on Jan. 24, 1984, Shanahan resigned from an offensive coordinator position with the University of Florida to join the Broncos, starting out as the team's wide receivers coach. Despite that title, close observers could tell Shanahan was destined to make an impact far beyond just his purview as a position coach — even if his youth belied his wealth of knowledge.
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Elway: Shanahan was the 'best coach I ever had'

John Elway talks about what it was like playing for Mike Shanahan and what made him a special coach. Elway also talks about what it'll be like to celebrate Steve Atwater's Hall of Fame achievements on Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#American Football#Ap#The Denver Broncos#Raiders Broncos
denverbroncos.com

Way Back When: The intertwined history of the Broncos, Raiders and Mike Shanahan

This week, the rivers of time match up in a confluence that includes Ring of Fame weekend and the Las Vegas Raiders. Many moments of Denver Broncos history are tied in with the Raiders, formerly of Oakland, Los Angeles and Oakland again, and a series of Ring of Famers and Hall of Famers touch both teams.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Broncos need to channel Shanahan’s ‘beat Raiders at all costs’ mentality

Mike Shanahan, Denver Broncos, Al Davis, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, National Football League, Denver, Super Bowl, Bryce Callahan, New England Patriots, John Elway. Broncos all-time winningest head coach Mike Shanahan will be inducted into the Ring of Fame on Sunday, the day the Broncos host the Raiders. His...
NFL
chatsports.com

Mike Shanahan joins Ring of Fame as the team’s 34th inductee

The Denver Broncos’ winningest head coach, Mike Shanahan, was inducted into the team’s Ring of Fame last night. The ceremony also featured Hall of Fame safety Steve Atwater, whose pillar was updated to include his HOF selection. Asked about joining some of his former players in the ROF, the former...
NFL
KRDO News Channel 13

Former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan and Hall of Famer Steve Atwater will be honored on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High

The Denver Broncos will celebrate the Ring of Fame induction of Mike Shanahan and the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement of Steve Atwater throughout the weekend and during Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders (2:25 MDT kickoff). On Friday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m., fans and media are invited to attend Shanahan’s Ring The post Former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan and Hall of Famer Steve Atwater will be honored on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High appeared first on KRDO.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy