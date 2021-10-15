CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caltrans warns of Saturday closures at Union Valley Parkway in Orcutt

By Ed Zuchelli
 10 days ago
ORCUTT, Calif. - Caltrans is warning drivers in the Santa Maria and Orcutt areas about a Highway 101 ramp closure scheduled for this weekend.

The transit agency plans to shut down both directions of the on and off ramps at Union Valley Parkway Saturday from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Caltrans crews say they’re going to add a fog-seal coat between the overcrossing and Morning Ridge Road.

Alternate routes include Highway 101 at Clark Avenue or Santa Maria Way.

Union Valley Parkway will also be closed Saturday morning from six to noon between Highway 101 and the Orcutt Expressway.

The detour for that closure will send drivers to Foster and Bradley Roads. Flaggers will be in the area to help cars navigate the closure.

Politics
